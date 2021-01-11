January 11, 2021
AUS Vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin's Sensational Reply To Tim Paine Leaves Cricket World In Awe - VIDEO

As Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari defied the Australian attack, Tim Paine tried to provoke the Indians by employing a verbal barrage

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Tim Paine and Ravichandran Ashwin engage in heated verbal duel
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most eloquent cricketers and his reply to Australia captain Tim Paine's 'banter' on Day 5 of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) won plaudits.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard | News

Injury-hit India produced a stunning fightback to draw the SCG Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with Ashwin playing his part, as a batsman. He and hamstrung Hanuma Vihari batted more than 42 overs to secure a draw for the ages.

During his 128-ball innings for 39 runs, Ashwin faced a volley of verbal abuse from desperate Aussies, including one from skipper Tim Paine during a Nathan Lyon over.

As reported in Australian and Indian media, Paine started by saying, "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash, I'll tell you what, woohoo." To this Ashwin replied, “Just like we want to get you to India. That will be your last series.”

Then it got uglier.

“Maybe. Are you a selector here as well?” Paine replied, adding, “At least my teammates like me, d**khead. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. “Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them."

Ashwin, like a seasoned pro, waited for Paine to stop talking before taking guard for the next delivery. And he said, “Tell me when you’re done."

But that's only a part of the heated exchange as Paine continued, invoking IPL and his performance against India in India.

“How many IPL teams wanted you when you asked every single one of them to have you?” Paine added. “If you captain, ‘Oh coming from captain’."

Paine continued two balls later: “I‘ve already played a series in India … can’t remember my average, 60 something.”

In between, Aussie batsman Matthew Wade was also heard saying, “Just don’t end up with a broken rib”.

Here's the video:

The incident became one of the big talking points but both the players were seen walking together in a jovial mood after both teams shook end with still an over left in the match.

Here are some reactions, including the one from England fast bowler Stuart Broad:

The four-match series remains locked 1-1 after three matches, and the fourth and final Test will be played in Brisbane, starting January 15.

