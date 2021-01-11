After an eventful penultimate day, India are left with a Herculean task [Hyperlink Day 4 Highlights ] at Sydney Cricket Ground. Ajinkya Rahane & Co now need to bat 90 plus overs on the final day to save the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy series. Easier said! However, if Ravichandran Ashwin's reading is to be trusted, then India should knock off another 309 runs and take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Because, the SCG "pitch has been quite slow, and it has been good to bat on." Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND, third Test, Day 5.

Day 4 Report | Live Scorecard | News

5:53 AM IST: We are back and Marnus Labuschagne to continue

5:48 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood to continue. Rishabh Pant edges the first ball for four through vacant second slip. Pant's approach has forced Australia to change the field. Pant pulls and adds three runs to the total. That brings up 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket for India

India 152/3 (53 overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 26, Rishabh Pant 35, Need 255 to win the match

DRINKS Break



5:41 AM IST: Marnus Labuschagne into the attack and starts with a no ball for overstepping. He is getting the ball to turn. Last ball of the over is a full toss and is driven for four by Cheteshwar Pujara.

India 144/3 (52 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 26, Rishabh Pant 28

5:40 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood to continue. He is getting the ball to reverse swing a little. A well directed short ball has Cheteshwar Pujara fending. The ball lands safely. Another maiden for Hazlewood. His figures are 12-6-12-1

5:35 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Rishabh Pant has now decided to attack Lyon. Third ball goes for four through covers and the next ball is hit straight back for four.

India 138/3 (50 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 22, Rishabh Pant 27

5:32 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood to continue. Hazlewood has settled into a nice rhythm. He is making the ball come in. Cheteshwar Pujara is as watchful as one can be. 1 run from the over

5:28 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Rishabh Pant is beaten of the first ball. Second ball Pant takes two runs. Enough of patience from Pant, jumps down the track for a four over mid-on. Next ball again Pant dances down the track for a SIX!!!. Lyon now around the wicket. A single of the last ball. 13 runs from this over



India 129/3 (48 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 22, Rishabh Pant 18

5:23 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood to continue. Another maiden over.

5:20 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. 1 run from the over. Rishabh Pant has shown patience to dig deep and now look to score. It's not his natural game but that is what India needs from him today. To be there as time ticks away slowly. 86 overs to go after this.

India 116/3 (46 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 22, Rishabh Pant 5

5:16 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. Bowls a maiden. Rishabh Pant is now on 5 of 29 balls, while Cheteshwar Pujara is on 21 of 62 balls. India are soaking up the pressure

5:11 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Lyon is getting turn and with close in fielders he is virtually trying to get wicket of every ball. Another maiden

5:08 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. 4 runs of the over. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are looking positive.



India 115/3 (43 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 21, Rishabh Pant 5

5:03 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. Just one run from this over .

India 111/3 (42 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 18, Rishabh Pant 4

5:00 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. The odd ball is keeping low. Cummins has been good with his line and length. Back-to-back maidens as Australia look to build pressure

4:55 AM IST: Nathan Lyon to continue. A thick edge of the first ball of Rishabh Pant but Tim Paine drops it. Lyon asking lots of questions and making it difficult for Indian batsmen. Bowls a maiden

4:53 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. 1 run of the over

India 110/3 (39 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 18, Rishabh Pant 3

4:49 AM IST: Nathan Lyon into the attack. Maiden over

4:45 AM IST: Pat Cummins to continue. Cheteshwar Pujara has looked positive right from the start. A lovely drive gives Pujara a four of the third ball. 7 runs from the over

India 109/3 (37 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 18, Rishabh Pant 2

4:40 AM IST: Nathan Lyon into the attack. Cheteshwar Pujara is looking to score runs against Lyon. First ball, steps down the track to drive through extra cover. 3 runs and a wicket from this over

First WICKET!!! Ajinkya Rahane caught at short leg and Nathan Lyon has given Australia the first wicket. 7 more to go. The ball turned and short leg held on to a good low catch.

Ajinkya Rahane c Marnus Labuschagne b Nathan Lyon 4 (18b)

India 102/3 (36 Overs) Cheteshwar Pujara 13, Rishabh Pant is the next man in

4:35 AM IST: Pat Cummins has found his line and length from the first ball. What a series he is having. No lose ball or anything. Good line just outside the off stump. Cheteshwar Pujara hit on a forearm of a short ball that didn't rise.

India 99/2 (35 Overs) Ajinkya Rahane 4, Cheteshwar Pujara 10, Need 308

4:30 AM IST: India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara walk out to save the Test match. Australia will be looking for quick wickets. Pat Cummins to start for the hosts

4:29 AM IST: A minute to go for the play to start. And not to forget, today is Rahul Dravid's birthday. Yes, someone from the Indian camp should erect a wall to honour the legend's legacy.

4:23 AM IST: India might also need the services of a patch-up Ravindra Jadeja, who has already been ruled out of the first two Test matches against England.

4:20 AM IST: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again provided India a good start, but their wickets in quick succession gave the Aussies the confidence needed going into Day 5.

4:10 AM IST: Amid the racism uproar, Test cricket will witness one of the best 'Day 5' actions in recent times with India trying to save the Sydney Test in a pitch that may well turn out to be a snake pit.

4:06 AM IST: Welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the 3rd Test match

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine