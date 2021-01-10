January 10, 2021
Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: The Wall In Numbers - A Statistical Tribute To Former India Captain

Former India captain Rahul Dravid’s cricket exploits are too many and he is a cricket statistician’s delight. Here are a few of his records:

HR Gopala Krishna
HR Gopala Krishna 10 January 2021
Rahul Dravid, known as Rahul to the cricketing fraternity was born on January 11, 1973 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh and learnt his cricketing lessons in Karnataka. He was also nicknamed The Wall by cricketing experts for his ability to stay at the crease. He turns 48 on Monday,. Here is a statistical tribute to the former Indian skipper. (More Cricket News)

Rahul Dravid’s exploits are too many and he is a cricket statistician’s delight. Here are a few of his Test records: 

- Dravid made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in June 1996 and made 95. In the same match, another debutant Sourav Ganguly scored a hundred.

- Dravid has scored five double hundreds – 200 not out against Zimbabwe at Delhi in November 2000, 217 against England at The Oval in September 2002, 222 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in October 2003, 233 against Australia at Adelaide in December 2003 and 270 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in April 2004. His five double hundreds are in the progressive order of runs scored which makes him the only batsman to perform such a feat in the annals of Test cricket. 

- Dravid has scored a fifty and double hundreds on three occasions which is furnished below. He is the only batsman to perform such a feat on three occasions: 

Player

FI

SI

Team

Oppn

Ground

Start Date

R Dravid

200*

70*

Ind

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

R Dravid

222

73

Ind

NZ

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

R Dravid

233

72*

Ind

Aus

Adelaide

12 Dec 2003

- Dravid has scored a hundred in each innings of a Test match on two occasions – 190 and 103 not out vs New Zealand at Hamilton in January 1999 and 110 and 135 vs Pakistan at Kolkota in March 2005. He is the second Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to perform such a feat on two or more occasions. Gavaskar has achieved this feat on three occasions. 

- Dravid is the first batsman in Test cricket to aggregate 10000 plus runs while batting at number three. Dravid has an aggregate of 10524 runs to his credit. Later on, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka emulated him to become the second batsman to score 10000 plus runs while batting at number three. Sangakkara has an aggregate of 11679 runs. 

- He has scored 50 half-centuries while batting at number three and was the first batsman to score 50 fifties while batting at number three in Test cricket. Later on, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka emulated him to become the second batsman to score 50 fifties while batting at number three.

- Dravid is one of the three batsmen who have scored 75-plus fifties while batting at number three in Test cricket. Others are – Kumar Sangakkara {87} and Ricky Ponting {75}.

- Dravid has scored ten nineties in Test and shares the record for most nineties with Sachin Tendulkar of India and Steve Waugh of Australia.

- Dravid has scored 5031 runs in India’s 56 winning Tests. He is one of the twelve batsmen in Test cricket to score 5000 plus runs in a team’s winning cause. He is the second Indian batsman to perform such a feat after Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 5946 runs. 

- Dravid is the third Indian batsman to aggregate 5000 plus runs on home soil. He has an aggregate of 5598 runs. The other two are – Sachin Tendulkar {7216} and Sunil Gavaskar {5067}. 

- Dravid is one of the two batsmen in Test cricket to score 7500 plus runs in away matches. He has an aggregate of 7690 runs. Sachin Tendulkar with 8705 runs is the other batsman.

- Dravid has scored 36 half-centuries in away matches and shares the record for most fifties in away matches with Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the two batsmen who have scored fifty-plus fifties in away matches. He has scored 57 fifties.  Tendulkar is the other batsman with 65 fifties.

- Dravid is one of the two batsmen who have scored 21 or more hundreds in away Test matches. He has scored 21 hundreds; Sachin Tendulkar with 29 hundreds is the other batsman to score 20 plus hundreds.

- Dravid is one among the three Indian batsmen who have scored three double hundreds in away Test matches. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

- Dravid is one among the 16 batsmen in Test cricket to score 15 or more hundreds on home soil. He has scored 15 hundreds on home soil. He is also the third Indian batsmen to perform such a feat, others are – Sachin Tendulkar {22} and Sunil Gavaskar {16}.

- Dravid is one of the three batsmen who have been dismissed for a double nelson – 222 – in a Test innings. He scored 222 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in Oct 2003. Others are – Gundappa Viswanath of India vs England at Chennai in January 1982 and Nathan Astle of New Zealand vs England at Christchurch in March 2002. 

- Dravid is the only fielder to pouch 200 plus catches in Test cricket. He has taken 210 catches. He has pouched 112 catches in away matches and remains the only fielder to take 100 plus catches in away matches. 

- Dravid is the only fielder in Test cricket to take 50 plus catches of two bowlers – Anil Kumble {55} and Harbhajan Singh {51}.

- Dravid is one of the five batsmen who have scored 60 plus half-centuries in Test cricket. He has scored 63 half-centuries. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar {68}, Shivnarine Chanderpaul {66}, Allan Border {63} and Ricky Ponting {62}. Thus he shares the third place with Border for most half-centuries by a batsman – both of them scoring 63 fifties. 

- Dravid stands fourth in the list of batsmen who have scored most fifties in Test cricket. The other three batsmen are – Sachin Tendulkar {116}, Jacques Kallis {103} and Ricky Ponting {103}. Dravid has scored  99 fifties.

-  Dravid shares the record for most partnership runs with Sachin Tendulkar in Tests. Both of them have shared 6920 partnership runs in 143 innings. They share 20 three-figure partnerships which is a record in itself for the most number of century stands in Test cricket. 

- Dravid has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar on 143 occasions which is next to 148 occasions partnered by Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge.

- Dravid and Tendulkar shared 29 half-century partnerships which is a record for most half-century stands between two batsmen in Test cricket.  Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer shared 28 half-century stands.

- Dravid and Tendulkar through their 29 half-century partnerships have added 2137 runs. They are the only pair to add 2000 plus runs through half-century stands in Test cricket. 

- Dravid has partnered 49 fifty plus runs partnerships with Tendulkar which is also a record for most fifty-plus runs partnerships in Test cricket. 

- Dravid has been one of the partners in a three-figure partnership on 88 occasions and shares the record for most three-figure stands in Tests. 

- Dravid is one of the four Indian batsmen who have scored four hundreds in consecutive Tests. His feat read thus – 13 and 115 vs England at Nottingham in August 2002; 148 vs England at Leeds in August 2002; 217 vs England at The Oval in September 2002 and 100* vs West Indies at Mumbai in October 2002. Other Indian batsmen to perform such a feat are – Gautam Gautham {05}, Sunil Gavaskar {04} and Sachin Tendulkar {04}. His career summary read thus - 

Opposition

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

100

50

0

Australia

33

62

6

2166

233

38.67

2

13

4

Bangladesh

7

10

2

560

160

70.00

3

1

1

England

21

37

5

1950

217

60.93

7

8

1

New Zealand

15

28

2

1659

222

63.80

6

6

1

Pakistan

15

26

3

1236

270

53.73

5

3

1

South Africa

21

40

3

1252

148

33.83

2

5

0

Sri Lanka

20

32

1

1508

177

48.64

3

9

0

West Indies

23

38

7

1978

146

63.80

5

13

0

Zimbabwe

9

13

3

979

200*

97.90

3

5

0

Total

164

286

32

13288

270

52.31

36

63

8

- Dravid is one of the few batsmen who have scored a hundred against every opposition he played against. 

- Dravid and Virender Sehwag added 410 runs against Pakistan for the first wicket at Lahore in January 2006. This stand is one of the three partnerships of 400 plus runs for the first wicket as of date. The other two stands are – 415 runs between Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie of South Africa against Bangladesh at Chittagong in February 2008 and 413 runs between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy of India against New Zealand at Chennai in January 1956. 

- In India’s innings against South Africa at Chennai in March 08, for the first wicket there was a 213 runs partnership between Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag. For the second wicket,  there was another 200 plus run partnership – 268 runs stand between Sehwag and Dravid. For the first time in Test cricket, 200 plus runs for the first two wickets were registered in the same Test innings. 

- This feat was repeated again by Indian batsmen at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai against Sri Lanka in the third Test of 2009-10 series. Murali Vijay and Virender Sehwag added 221 runs for the first wicket which was followed by 237 runs stand for the second wicket between Sehwag and Dravid for the second wicket.

- Dravid became the first cricketer to play his 100th Test while batting at number three on home ground. His 100th Test was against Australia at Bangalore in 2008. 

- Dravid had partnered 4000 plus runs with two batsmen. Tendulkar is the other Indian batsman to achieve such a feat. The performances of these two batsmen are furnished below: 

No

Batsman

Partner

Runs

1

R Dravid

SR Tendulkar

6920

 

R Dravid

VVS Laman

4065

 

 

 

 

2

SR Tendulkar

R Dravid

6920

 

SR Tendulkar

SC Ganguly

4173

- Dravid holds the record for most partnership runs for the third wicket with Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket. They have added 5826 runs from 123 innings. They remain the only pair to add 5000 plus runs for the third wicket. 

- Dravid and Tendulkar have shared 18 three-figure stands which is also a record for the most number of century stands for the third wicket. They also shared 23 half-century partnerships for the third which is a record for the most half-century stands for the third wicket. They shared 41 fifty-plus runs stands for the third wicket which is also a record for the most number of century stands for the third wicket. 

- Dravid figures in four partnerships of 300-plus runs for various wickets is a record for India. The following table furnishes four occasions: 

No

Partners

Wkt

Runs

Opposition

Ground

Start Date

1

R Dravid,VVS Laxman

5

376

v Australia

Kolkata

11 Mar 2001

2

R Dravid,VVS Laxman

5

303

v Australia

Adelaide

12 Dec 2003

3

R Dravid,V Sehwag

1

410

v Pakistan

Lahore

13 Jan 2006

4

R Dravid,G Gambhir

2

314

v England

Mohali

19 Dec 2008

- Dravid has faced most balls than any other batsman in aggregating 13288 runs. He is the only batsman to have faced 30000 deliveries - 31258 to be precise. 

- Dravid and VVS Laxman have forged two partnerships of 300-plus runs – both against Australia – 376 runs for the fifth wicket at Kolkata in March 2001 and 303 runs for the fifth wicket at Adelaide in December 2003. 

- They remain the only pair in Test cricket to have put on 300 plus runs for the same wicket and against the same opposition on two occasions – once at home and another on away soil. 

- Dravid is one of the six batsmen in the annals of Test cricket to have partnered 300-plus run partnerships on four or more occasions. Others are – Don Bradman {05}, Herschelle {04}, Graeme Smith {04}, Ricky Ponting {04} and Mahela Jayawardene {04}. 

- Dravid holds the record for most occasions of bowled dismissals in Test cricket. He has been bowled on 55 occasions. Dravid {55}, Sachin Tendulkar {54} and Allan Border {53} are the only three batsmen who have been dismissed bowled on 50-plus occasions in Test cricket.

- Dravid's partnership of 410 runs with Virender Sehwag for the first wicket against Pakistan at Karachi in January 2006 is one of the fourteen partnerships of 400 plus runs in Test cricket and second by India. The other partnership is - 413 runs between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy of India against New Zealand at Chennai {Nehru Stadium} in Jan 1956. 

- Dravid has partnered 214 fifty-plus runs partnerships for various wickets with 33 partners.  He is the only batsman in Test cricket to partner 200-plus fifty-plus partnerships.

- Dravid earned the distinction of becoming the fifth fieldsman in Test cricket to pouch 13 catches in series. His feat provides the sixth such occasion. He achieved the distinction against Australia in the 2004-05 Test series. What is interesting is that Dravid’s 13 catches came in four Tests while the other five who are in this elite list have done in five or more Tests. 

No

Cat

Tests

Fieldsman

Series

Season

 1

15

5

JM Gregory

Aus Vs Eng

1920-21

 2

14

6

GS Chappell

Aus Vs Eng

1974-75

 3

13

5

RB Simpson

Aus Vs SAF

1957-58

 4

13

5

RB Simpson

Aus Vs Win

1960-61

 5

13

6

BC Lara

Win Vs Eng

1997-98

 6

13

4

RS Dravid

Ind Vs Aus

2004-05

 - Dravid's 13 catches represent the most catches held in a series against Australia by a fielder from any country. The previous best tally of catches in a series against Australia was 12. Five fielders had jointly held this record. They are Len Braund of England in 1901-02, Wally Hammond of England in 1934, Garfield Sobers of the West Indies in 1960-61, Tony Greig of England in 1974-75 and Ian Botham of England in 1981. 

- Dravid became the fourth Indian to pouch ten or more catches in a Test series. It is the fifth such occasion by an Indian.  His effort is the best by an Indian in a Test series. The previous best was by Eknath Solkar who had taken 12 catches in the 1972-73 series against England. 

No

Cat

Tests

Fieldsman

Teams

Season

1

13

4 Tests

RS Dravid

Ind Vs Aus

2004/05

2

12

5 Tests

ED Solkar

Ind Vs Eng

1972/73

3

11

3 Tests

MAzharuddin

Ind Vs Srl

1993/94

4

10

4 Tests

ED Solkar

Ind Vs Aus

1969/70

5

10

4 Tests

AL Wadekar

Ind Vs NZl

1967/68

- Dravid’s effort of 13 catches in four Tests makes him the third fielder to pouch ten or more catches in four Tests. Others are – Eknath Solkar – 10 catches against Australia in 1969-60 and Ajit Wadekar – 10 catches against New Zealand in 1993-94. 

- Dravid's 88 three-figure partnerships with various partners is a world record for most three-figure stands.

- Dravid has partnered 88 three-figure stands which is a world record for most three-figure partnerships by a batsman in Test cricket. All such partnerships are tabulated below: 

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

M Azharuddin

6

165

3

SAF

Kanpur

08 Dec 1996

2

SC Ganguly

4

145

1

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

3

SC Ganguly

4

108

3

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

4

NS Sidhu

2

171

2

Win

Port of Spain

14 Mar 1997

5

SR Tendulkar

3

170

2

Win

Bridgetown

27 Mar 1997

6

A Jadeja

2

101

2

Win

St John's

04 Apr 1997

7

SR Tendulkar

3

163

1

Win

Georgetown

17 Apr 1997

8

NS Sidhu

2

147

1

Srl

Col-RPS

02 Aug 1997

9

NS Sidhu

2

137

1

Srl

Nagpur

26 Nov 1997

10

SC Ganguly

3

160

1

Srl

Mumbai

03 Dec 1997

11

SR Tendulkar

3

113

3

Aus

Chennai

06 Mar 1998

12

SR Tendulkar

3

140

2

Aus

Kolkata

18 Mar 1998

13

SC Ganguly

3

194*

4

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

14

J Srinath

8

144

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

15

SR Tendulkar

3

109

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

16

S Ramesh

2

232

1

Srl

Col-SSC

24 Feb 1999

17

SR Tendulkar

3

229

3

NZl

Mohali

10 Oct 1999

18

SR Tendulkar

3

213

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

19

SC Ganguly

4

110*

4

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

20

SS Das

2

107

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

21

SR Tendulkar

3

249

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

22

SS Das

2

155

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

23

VVS Laxman

5

376

3

Aus

Kolkata

11 Mar 2001

24

SR Tendulkar

5

169

2

Aus

Chennai

18 Mar 2001

25

D Dasgupta

2

171

4

SAF

P Elizabeth

16 Nov 2001

26

D Dasgupta

3

136

2

Eng

Mohali

03 Dec 2001

27

SS Das

2

130

2

Zim

Nagpur

21 Feb 2002

28

Sarandeep Singh

8

120*

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

29

VVS Laxman

5

119

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

30

SR Tendulkar

3

124

1

Win

Port of Spain

19 Apr 2002

31

W Jaffer

2

155

1

Win

St John's

10 May 2002

32

V Sehwag

2

126

2

Eng

Lord's

25 Jul 2002

33

SR Tendulkar

3

163

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

34

SC Ganguly

4

135

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

35

SB Bangar

2

170

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

36

SR Tendulkar

3

150

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

37

VVS Laxman

5

113

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

38

SC Ganguly

4

105

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

39

VVS Laxman

5

105

1

Win

Mumbai

09 Oct 2002

40

SC Ganguly

5

182

1

NZl

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

41

VVS Laxman

4

130

1

NZl

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

42

VVS Laxman

5

303

2

Aus

Adelaide

12 Dec 2003

43

V Sehwag

2

137

1

Aus

Melbourne

26 Dec 2003

44

SR Tendulkar

3

138*

3

Aus

Sydney

02 Jan 2004

45

VVS Laxman

4

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

46

SC Ganguly

5

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

47

PA Patel

2

129

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

48

V Sehwag

2

127

2

SAF

Kolkata

28 Nov 2004

49

G Gambhir

2

259

1

Ban

Chattogram

17 Dec 2004

50

V Sehwag

2

103

2

Pak

Mohali

08 Mar 2005

51

KD Karthik

5

165

3

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

52

SR Tendulkar

3

122

1

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

53

VVS Laxman

3

130

2

Zim

Bulawayo

13 Sep 2005

54

G Gambhir

2

123

2

Zim

Harare

20 Sep 2005

55

V Sehwag

1

410

2

Pak

Lahore

13 Jan 2006

56

VVS Laxman

2

197

2

Pak

Faisalabad

21 Jan 2006

57

W Jaffer

2

167

4

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

58

W Jaffer

2

129

2

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

59

V Sehwag

2

105*

4

Eng

Mohali

09 Mar 2006

60

W Jaffer

3

203

3

Win

St John's

02 Jun 2006

61

M Kaif

5

179

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

62

V Sehwag

3

139

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

63

VVS Laxman

3

100

4

Win

Basseterre

22 Jun 2006

64

KD Karthik

2

124

1

Ban

Chattogram

18 May 2007

65

SR Tendulkar

1

127

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

66

W Jaffer

1

106*

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

67

KD Karthik

2

127

1

Eng

The Oval

09 Aug 2007

68

W Jaffer

2

136

1

Pak

Kolkata

30 Nov 2007

69

SC Ganguly

3

152

3

Pak

Bengaluru

08 Dec 2007

70

VVS Laxman

2

175

2

Aus

Sydney

02 Jan 2008

71

SR Tendulkar

3

139

1

Aus

Perth

16 Jan 2008

72

V Sehwag

2

268

2

SAF

Chennai

26 Mar 2008

73

G Gambhir

2

314

1

Eng

Mohali

19 Dec 2008

74

G Gambhir

2

105

2

NZl

Hamilton

18 Mar 2009

75

G Gambhir

2

133

3

NZl

Napier

26 Mar 2009

76

G Gambhir

2

170

3

NZl

Wellington

03 Apr 2009

77

MS Dhoni

6

224

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

78

Yuvraj Singh

5

125

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

79

G Gambhir

2

137

1

Srl

Kanpur

24 Nov 2009

80

V Sehwag

2

237

2

Srl

Mumbai (BS)

02 Dec 2009

81

SR Tendulkar

3

222*

2

Ban

Dhaka

24 Jan 2010

82

SR Tendulkar

3

119

3

Srl

Galle

18 Jul 2010

83

V Sehwag

2

237

1

NZl

Ahmedabad

04 Nov 2010

84

MS Dhoni

6

193

2

NZl

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

85

SR Tendulkar

3

104

2

NZl

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

86

Yuvraj Singh

5

128

2

Eng

Nottingham

29 Jul 2011

87

VVS Laxman

4

140

1

Win

Kolkata

14 Nov 2011

88

SR Tendulkar

3

117

2

Aus

Melbourne

26 Dec 2011

- Further analysis into these partnerships will yield the following interesting partnerships. The following are the 16 occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in an innings or in a match: 

No

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

1

SC Ganguly

4

145

1

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

 

2

SC Ganguly

4

108

3

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

1

SC Ganguly

3

194*

4

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

 

2

J Srinath

8

144

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

 

3

SR Tendulkar

3

109

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

1

SR Tendulkar

3

213

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

2

SC Ganguly

4

110*

4

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

3

SS Das

2

107

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

1

SR Tendulkar

3

249

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

 

2

SS Das

2

155

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

1

Sarandeep Singh

8

120*

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

 

2

VVS Laxman

5

119

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

1

SR Tendulkar

3

163

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

2

SC Ganguly

4

135

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

1

SB Bangar

2

170

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

150

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

1

VVS Laxman

5

113

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

 

2

SC Ganguly

4

105

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

1

SC Ganguly

5

182

1

NZ

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

 

2

VVS Laxman

4

130

1

NZ

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

1

VVS Laxman

4

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

2

SC Ganguly

5

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

3

PA Patel

2

129

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

1

KD Karthik

5

165

3

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

122

1

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

1

W Jaffer

2

167

4

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

 

2

W Jaffer

2

129

2

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

1

M Kaif

5

179

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

 

2

V Sehwag

3

139

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

1

SR Tendulkar

1

127

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

 

2

W Jaffer

1

106*

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

1

MS Dhoni

6

224

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

 

2

Yuvraj Singh

5

125

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

1

MS Dhoni

6

193

2

NZ

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

104

2

NZ

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered three three-figure partnerships in an innings or in a match: 

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

SR Tendulkar

3

109

2

NZ

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

2

J Srinath

8

144

2

NZ

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

3

SC Ganguly

3

194*

4

NZ

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

SR Tendulkar

3

213

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

2

SC Ganguly

4

110*

4

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

3

SS Das

2

107

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

VVS Laxman

4

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

2

SC Ganguly

5

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

3

PA Patel

2

129

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

- The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in both innings of a match: 

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

SC Ganguly

4

145

1

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

2

SC Ganguly

4

108

3

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

SC Ganguly

3

194*

4

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

2

J Srinath

8

144

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

3

SR Tendulkar

3

109

2

NZl

Hamilton

02 Jan 1999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

SR Tendulkar

3

213

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

2

SC Ganguly

4

110*

4

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

3

SS Das

2

107

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

KD Karthik

5

165

3

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

2

SR Tendulkar

3

122

1

Pak

Kolkata

16 Mar 2005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

W Jaffer

2

167

4

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

2

W Jaffer

2

129

2

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

- The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered three-figure partnerships in both innings of a match with the same partner for the same wicket: 

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

SC Ganguly

4

145

1

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

2

SC Ganguly

4

108

3

SAF

Jo’burg

16 Jan 1997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

W Jaffer

2

129

2

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

2

W Jaffer

2

167

4

Eng

Nagpur

01 Mar 2006

- The following are the 12 occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in the same innings of a match: 

No

No

Partner

Wkt

Runs

Inns

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

1

PA Patel

2

129

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

2

VVS Laxman

4

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

3

SC Ganguly

5

131

2

Pak

Rawalpindi

13 Apr 2004

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

1

SS Das

2

107

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

213

2

Zim

Delhi

18 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

1

SS Das

2

155

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

249

1

Zim

Nagpur

25 Nov 2000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

1

VVS Laxman

5

119

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

 

2

Sarandeep Singh

8

120*

2

Win

Georgetown

11 Apr 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

1

SR Tendulkar

3

163

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

2

SC Ganguly

4

135

3

Eng

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

1

SB Bangar

2

170

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

 

2

SR Tendulkar

3

150

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

1

SC Ganguly

4

105

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

 

2

VVS Laxman

5

113

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

1

SC Ganguly

5

182

1

NZ

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

 

2

VVS Laxman

4

130

1

NZ

Ahmedabad

08 Oct 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

1

V Sehwag

3

139

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

 

2

M Kaif

5

179

1

Win

Gros Islet

10 Jun 2006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

1

SR Tendulkar

1

127

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

 

2

W Jaffer

1

106*

1

Ban

Dhaka

25 May 2007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

1

Yuvraj Singh

5

125

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

 

2

MS Dhoni

6

224

1

Srl

Ahmedabad

16 Nov 2009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

1

SR Tendulkar

3

104

2

NZ

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

 

2

MS Dhoni

6

193

2

NZ

Nagpur

20 Nov 2010

Here are a few of his ODI records:

- Dravid made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Singapore on 03.04.96 under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. Batting at number four, he scored 3 runs. He was caught at the wicket by Romesh Kaluwitharana of the bowling of Muttiah Muralitharan. 

- Dravid registered his first fifty against Pakistan at Toronto on 17.09.96. He made 90 in this game. 

- Dravid's first hundred came against Pakistan at Chennai on 21.05.97. He scored 107 in this game. This was the game in which Saeed Anwar scored 194, the then-record for the highest score in ODIs.

- Dravid's first score of 150 runs came against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99, He scored 153 in this game. This was the game in which Sachin Tendulkar scored 186 not out. This is the only game in ODIs in which two batsmen have scored 150 plus runs.

- Dravid’s highest score in ODIs is 153 which he made against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99. 

- Dravid and Tendulkar added 331 runs for the second wicket in this game, which is a record partnership for any wicket in ODIs.

- Dravid and Sourav Ganguly added 318 runs for the second wicket against Sri Lanka at Taunton on 26.05.99 in a 1999 ICC World Cup game.

- The partnership of 331 runs between Dravid and Tendulkar for the second wicket against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99 and the partnership of 318 runs between Dravid and Ganguly for the second wicket against Sri Lanka on 26.05.99 are the only two partnerships of 300-plus runs registered in ODIs.

- Dravid is the only batsman to have partnered two 300-plus runs partnerships in ODIs and four 300-plus runs partnerships in Tests.

- Dravid is one of the four batsmen in ODIs to score 80-plus half-centuries. The four batsmen are – Sachin Tendulkar {95}, Inzamam-ul-Haq {83}, Dravid {82} and Jacques Kallis {82}.

- Dravid is one of the seven batamen in ODis to score 90-plus fifties – Tendulkar {143}, Ponting {111}, Kallis {99}, SanathJayasuriya {96}, Dravid {94}, Ganguly {94} and Inzamam-ul-Haq {93}.

- Dravid is one of the 21 cricketers in ODIs to appear in 300-plus games. He is one of the six Indian cricketers who have played 300-plus ODIs – Tendulkar {463}, MS Dhoni {347}, Dravid {344}, Azharuddin {334}, Ganguly {311} and Yuvraj Singh {304}. 

- Dravid is one of the fourteen batsmen in ODIs to aggregate 10000-plus runs: 

No

Player

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

1

SR Tendulkar

463

452

41

18426

200*

44.83

2

KC Sangakkara

404

380

41

14234

169

41.98

3

RT Ponting

375

365

39

13704

164

42.03

4

ST Jayasuriya

445

433

18

13430

189

32.36

5

M Jayawardene

448

418

39

12650

144

33.37

6

V Kohli

251

242

39

12040

183

59.31

7

Inzamam-ul-Haq

378

350

53

11739

137*

39.52

8

JH Kallis

328

314

53

11579

139

44.36

9

SC Ganguly

311

300

23

11363

183

41.02

10

R Dravid

344

318

40

10889

153

39.16

11

MS Dhoni

350

297

84

10773

183*

50.57

12

CH Gayle

301

294

17

10480

215

37.83

13

BC Lara

299

289

32

10405

169

40.48

14

TM Dilshan

330

303

41

10290

161*

39.27

- Dravid is one of the four batsmen who have aggregated 10000 plus runs in both forms of cricket – Tests and ODI games.  Tendulkar {14965 runs in Tests and 18111 in ODIs}, Dravid {12775 runs in Tests and 10820 runs in ODIs}, Ponting {12411 runs in Tests and 13602 runs in ODIs} and Kallis {11947 runs in Tests and 11227 runs in ODIs]. 

-  Dravid is the second Indian batsman after Tendulkar to aggregate 10000 plus runs in both Tests and ODIs.

- Dravid has partnered  two batsmen in adding 4000-plus runs. With Tendulkar, he has added 4117 runs and with Ganguly, he has added 4363 runs. He is the third batsman in ODIs to add 4000-plus runs with two or more partners. Others are – Tendulkar and Ganguly. Tendulkar has added 4000 plus runs with three partners – with Ganguly {8227}, with Sehwag {4312} and with Dravid {4117}. Ganguly has added 4000-plus runs with two partners – with Tendulkar {8227} and with Dravid {4363}.

- Dravid has partnered 55 stands of over 100-plus runs. The break up wicket wise read thus – first wicket {03}, second wicket {13}, third wicket {13}, fourth wicket {15}, fifth wicket {09} and sixth wicket {02}. The break up partner wise read thus – Ganguly {11}, Tendulkar {11}, Mohammad Kaif {08}, Yuvraj Singh {05}, Azhauddin {04}, VVS Laxman {04}, MS Dhoni {03}, Sehwag {03}, Nikhil Chopra {01}, Gambhir {01}, Robin Singh {01}, Robin Uthappa {01}, Sadagoppan Ramesh {01} and Vinod Kambli {01}.

- Dravid has led India in 79 ODI games. His record as captain read thus – 79 matches, 75 innings, 12 not outs, 2658 runs, highest Score -105, average-42.19, two hundreds and 25 half-centuries. 

- Dravid has aggregated 1000 runs in three separate calendar years – 1999 {1761 runs}, 2004 {1025 runs} and 2005 {1092 runs}

- Dravid is one of eight batsmen who have faced 15000 plus deliveries in one-day games – Tendullkar {21368}, Sangakkara {18048}, Ponting {17046}, Jayawardene {16020}, Kallis {15885}, Inzamam-ul-Haq {15812}, Ganguly {15416} and Dravid {15285}. 

- Dravid’s duck vs England at Lord’s on 08.09.07 provides the second occasion of a visiting captain scoring a duck at Lord’s in ODIs. Waqar Younis of Pakistan is the other visiting captain to score a duck at Lord’s. Thus Dravid is the only visiting batting captain to score a duck at Lord’s. 

- Dravid has an aggregate of 3000 plus runs at home, away and neutral grounds. The following table shows his performance -- home {3406}, away {3975} and neutral {3439}: 

Soils

M

I

No

Runs

HS

Aver

C

F

Z

4s

6s

home

97

91

12

3406

153

43.11

6

24

4

317

16

away

119

112

15

3975

123*

40.97

2

36

4

345

16

neutral

127

114

13

3439

145

34.04

4

22

5

284

10

Total

343

317

40

10820

153

39.06

12

82

13

946

42

- Dravid has kept wickets in 73 one-day games and effected 84 dismissals – 71 catches and 13 stumpings. His batting record as wicket-keeper batsman read thus – 73 matches, 64 innings, 12 not outs, 2300 runs, Highest score - 145, Average – 44,23, four hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

- Dravid has assumed the dual role of captain-cum-wicket keeper in five one-day games. His career record in the dual role read thus – 5 matches, 5 innings, 151 runs, highest – 58,  average 30.30, Half-centuries – 01. He has effected three dismissals – two catches and one stumping.

- Dravid is one of the five Indian captains who have scored 25-plus half-centuries in ODIs – Dhoni {47}, Azharuddin {37}, Ganguly {30}, Virat Kohli {25} and Dravid {25}.

- Dravid has taken 196 catches and effected 14 stumpings in his ODI career. His 196 catches include 72 catches he has pouched when he was keeping the wickets.

- Dravid is one of the 24 fielders {excluding wicket keepers} in ODIs to pouch 100-plus catches. He is one of the five Indians to pouch 100-plus catches in ODIs – Azharuddin {156}, Tendulkar {140}, Kohli {129}, Dravid {124} and Suresh Raina {102}. 

- Dravid’s four centuries have gone in vain – India could not win the game when he scored a hundred. Four centuries are listed below: 

No

Runs

Opposition

Ground

Start Date

1

107

v Pakistan

Chennai

21 May 1997

2

123*

v New Zealand

Taupo

09 Jan 1999

3

103*

v West Indies

Singapore

08 Sep 1999

4

103*

v Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad

06 Nov 2005

- Dravid has scored twelve hundreds in ODIs which are tabulated below:

No

Runs

Opposition

Ground

Start Date

1

107

v Pakistan

Chennai

21 May 1997

2

123*

v New Zealand

Taupo

09 Jan 1999

3

116

v Sri Lanka

Nagpur

22 Mar 1999

4

104*

v Kenya

Bristol

23 May 1999

5

145

v Sri Lanka

Taunton

26 May 1999

6

103*

v West Indies

Singapore

08 Sep 1999

7

153

v New Zealand

Hyd-LBS

08 Nov 1999

8

109*

v West Indies

Ahmedabad

15 Nov 2002

9

104

v UAE

Dambulla

16 Jul 2004

10

104

v Pakistan

Kochi

02 Apr 2005

11

103*

v Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad

06 Nov 2005

12

105

v West Indies

Kingston

18 May 2006

- Dravid’s 55 fifties have won the games for India in ODIs. He is one of the 23 batsmen in the ODIs to witness fifty fifties winning a game for their teams. He is one of seven Indian batsmen to accomplish such a feat. The other two are – Tendulkar {92}, Kohli {72}, Ganguly {59}, Dhoni {50}, Rohit Sharma {50} and Yuvraj {50}.

- India have witnessed 36 occasions of two batsmen scoring hundreds in ODIs against various oppositions as on date. Dravid figures in six such occasions. All six occasions are listed below: 

No

Batsman

Score

Batsman

Score

Oppn

Venue

Date

1

SC Ganguly

130*

R Dravid

116

Srl

Nagpur

22.03.99

2

SR Tendulkar

140*

R Dravid

104*

Ken

Bristol

22.05.99

3

SC Ganguly

183*

R Dravid

145

Srl

Taunton

26.05.99

4

SR Tendulkar

186*

R Dravid

153

NZl

Hyd-LBS

08.11.99

5

V Sehwag

108

R Dravid

104*

Pak

Kochi

02.04.05

6

G Gambhir

103

R Dravid

103*

Srl

Ahmedabad

06.11.05

- Dravid has scored 100- plus runs against six teams – 1012 vs England, 1032 vs New Zealand, 1899 vs Pakistan, 1309 vs South Africa, 1662 vs Sri Lanka and 1348 vs West Indies. He is one of the four batsmen who have scored 1000-plus runs against six or more teams. Others are – Kohli vs six teams, Jayasuriya vs six teams and Tendulkar vs eight teams. 

No

No

Player

Team

M

I

No

Runs

HS

Opp

1

1

R Dravid `

Ind

30

29

3

1012

92*

Eng

 

2

R Dravid

Ind

31

31

6

1032

153

NZl

 

3

R Dravid

Ind

58

55

3

1899

107

Pak

 

4

R Dravid

Ind

36

36

3

1309

84

RSA

 

5

R Dravid

Ind

46

42

8

1662

145

Srl

 

6

R Dravid

Ind

40

38

6

1348

109*

Win

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

1

V Kohli

Ind

43

41

3

2083

123

Aus

 

2

V Kohli

Ind

30

30

4

1178

122

Eng

 

3

V Kohli

Ind

26

26

3

1378

154*

NZl

 

4

V Kohli

Ind

27

25

5

1287

160*

SAF

 

5

V Kohli

Ind

47

46

9

2220

139*

Srl

 

6

V Kohli

Ind

39

38

7

2235

157*

Win

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

1

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

22

21

2

1030

130

Ban

 

2

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

35

34

2

1195

152

Eng

 

3

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

89

85

5

2899

189

Ind

 

4

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

47

45

0

1519

140

NZl

 

5

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

82

79

2

2517

134*

Pak

 

6

ST Jayasuriya

Srl

44

44

0

1066

86

SAF

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

1

SR Tendulkar

Ind

71

70

1

3077

175

Aus

 

2

SR Tendulkar

Ind

37

37

4

1455

120

Eng

 

3

SR Tendulkar

Ind

42

41

3

1750

186*

NZl

 

4

SR Tendulkar

Ind

69

67

4

2526

141

Pak

 

5

SR Tendulkar

Ind

57

57

1

2001

200*

SAF

 

6

SR Tendulkar

Ind

84

80

9

3113

138

Srl

 

7

SR Tendulkar

Ind

39

39

9

1573

141*

Win

 

8

SR Tendulkar

Ind

34

33

5

1377

146

Zim

- Dravid’s lone T20 International match was against England at Manchester on 31.08.2011. It was his close friend Javagal Srinath’s birthday. Dravid scored 31 runs with three sixes. He hit three consecutive sixes off the last three balls of left-arm spinner Samit Patel's third over. For the first one, Dravid cleared his front leg to swat the ball high over long-on. Off the next delivery, he stepped out to clear long-on again, this time with a straight bat. He finished the over by sweeping fine, sweeping nice, sweeping strong over the deep square-leg boundary. Twenty-two runs came off the over. Dravid's T20I batting career lasted 21 deliveries and 23 minutes, but nobody will forget his brief stint.

Author's note: When I presented his complete Test and ODI career records in a booklet during a felicitation function organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on March 21 in 2012, he was kind enough to write thus on the cover page of the booklet: 

“Gopal, Thank you for dedication and love of statistics that records our performances” Best Wishes -  Rahul Dravid”.

* Stats compiled by  HR Gopala Krishna. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

