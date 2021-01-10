Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: The Wall In Numbers - A Statistical Tribute To Former India Captain

Rahul Dravid, known as Rahul to the cricketing fraternity was born on January 11, 1973 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh and learnt his cricketing lessons in Karnataka. He was also nicknamed The Wall by cricketing experts for his ability to stay at the crease. He turns 48 on Monday,. Here is a statistical tribute to the former Indian skipper. (More Cricket News)

Rahul Dravid’s exploits are too many and he is a cricket statistician’s delight. Here are a few of his Test records:

- Dravid made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in June 1996 and made 95. In the same match, another debutant Sourav Ganguly scored a hundred.

- Dravid has scored five double hundreds – 200 not out against Zimbabwe at Delhi in November 2000, 217 against England at The Oval in September 2002, 222 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in October 2003, 233 against Australia at Adelaide in December 2003 and 270 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in April 2004. His five double hundreds are in the progressive order of runs scored which makes him the only batsman to perform such a feat in the annals of Test cricket.

- Dravid has scored a fifty and double hundreds on three occasions which is furnished below. He is the only batsman to perform such a feat on three occasions:

Player FI SI Team Oppn Ground Start Date R Dravid 200* 70* Ind Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 R Dravid 222 73 Ind NZ Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 R Dravid 233 72* Ind Aus Adelaide 12 Dec 2003

- Dravid has scored a hundred in each innings of a Test match on two occasions – 190 and 103 not out vs New Zealand at Hamilton in January 1999 and 110 and 135 vs Pakistan at Kolkota in March 2005. He is the second Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to perform such a feat on two or more occasions. Gavaskar has achieved this feat on three occasions.

- Dravid is the first batsman in Test cricket to aggregate 10000 plus runs while batting at number three. Dravid has an aggregate of 10524 runs to his credit. Later on, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka emulated him to become the second batsman to score 10000 plus runs while batting at number three. Sangakkara has an aggregate of 11679 runs.

- He has scored 50 half-centuries while batting at number three and was the first batsman to score 50 fifties while batting at number three in Test cricket. Later on, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka emulated him to become the second batsman to score 50 fifties while batting at number three.

- Dravid is one of the three batsmen who have scored 75-plus fifties while batting at number three in Test cricket. Others are – Kumar Sangakkara {87} and Ricky Ponting {75}.

- Dravid has scored ten nineties in Test and shares the record for most nineties with Sachin Tendulkar of India and Steve Waugh of Australia.

- Dravid has scored 5031 runs in India’s 56 winning Tests. He is one of the twelve batsmen in Test cricket to score 5000 plus runs in a team’s winning cause. He is the second Indian batsman to perform such a feat after Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 5946 runs.

- Dravid is the third Indian batsman to aggregate 5000 plus runs on home soil. He has an aggregate of 5598 runs. The other two are – Sachin Tendulkar {7216} and Sunil Gavaskar {5067}.

- Dravid is one of the two batsmen in Test cricket to score 7500 plus runs in away matches. He has an aggregate of 7690 runs. Sachin Tendulkar with 8705 runs is the other batsman.

- Dravid has scored 36 half-centuries in away matches and shares the record for most fifties in away matches with Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the two batsmen who have scored fifty-plus fifties in away matches. He has scored 57 fifties. Tendulkar is the other batsman with 65 fifties.

- Dravid is one of the two batsmen who have scored 21 or more hundreds in away Test matches. He has scored 21 hundreds; Sachin Tendulkar with 29 hundreds is the other batsman to score 20 plus hundreds.

- Dravid is one among the three Indian batsmen who have scored three double hundreds in away Test matches. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

- Dravid is one among the 16 batsmen in Test cricket to score 15 or more hundreds on home soil. He has scored 15 hundreds on home soil. He is also the third Indian batsmen to perform such a feat, others are – Sachin Tendulkar {22} and Sunil Gavaskar {16}.

- Dravid is one of the three batsmen who have been dismissed for a double nelson – 222 – in a Test innings. He scored 222 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in Oct 2003. Others are – Gundappa Viswanath of India vs England at Chennai in January 1982 and Nathan Astle of New Zealand vs England at Christchurch in March 2002.

- Dravid is the only fielder to pouch 200 plus catches in Test cricket. He has taken 210 catches. He has pouched 112 catches in away matches and remains the only fielder to take 100 plus catches in away matches.

- Dravid is the only fielder in Test cricket to take 50 plus catches of two bowlers – Anil Kumble {55} and Harbhajan Singh {51}.

- Dravid is one of the five batsmen who have scored 60 plus half-centuries in Test cricket. He has scored 63 half-centuries. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar {68}, Shivnarine Chanderpaul {66}, Allan Border {63} and Ricky Ponting {62}. Thus he shares the third place with Border for most half-centuries by a batsman – both of them scoring 63 fifties.

- Dravid stands fourth in the list of batsmen who have scored most fifties in Test cricket. The other three batsmen are – Sachin Tendulkar {116}, Jacques Kallis {103} and Ricky Ponting {103}. Dravid has scored 99 fifties.

- Dravid shares the record for most partnership runs with Sachin Tendulkar in Tests. Both of them have shared 6920 partnership runs in 143 innings. They share 20 three-figure partnerships which is a record in itself for the most number of century stands in Test cricket.

- Dravid has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar on 143 occasions which is next to 148 occasions partnered by Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge.

- Dravid and Tendulkar shared 29 half-century partnerships which is a record for most half-century stands between two batsmen in Test cricket. Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer shared 28 half-century stands.

- Dravid and Tendulkar through their 29 half-century partnerships have added 2137 runs. They are the only pair to add 2000 plus runs through half-century stands in Test cricket.

- Dravid has partnered 49 fifty plus runs partnerships with Tendulkar which is also a record for most fifty-plus runs partnerships in Test cricket.

- Dravid has been one of the partners in a three-figure partnership on 88 occasions and shares the record for most three-figure stands in Tests.

- Dravid is one of the four Indian batsmen who have scored four hundreds in consecutive Tests. His feat read thus – 13 and 115 vs England at Nottingham in August 2002; 148 vs England at Leeds in August 2002; 217 vs England at The Oval in September 2002 and 100* vs West Indies at Mumbai in October 2002. Other Indian batsmen to perform such a feat are – Gautam Gautham {05}, Sunil Gavaskar {04} and Sachin Tendulkar {04}. His career summary read thus -

Opposition Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 Australia 33 62 6 2166 233 38.67 2 13 4 Bangladesh 7 10 2 560 160 70.00 3 1 1 England 21 37 5 1950 217 60.93 7 8 1 New Zealand 15 28 2 1659 222 63.80 6 6 1 Pakistan 15 26 3 1236 270 53.73 5 3 1 South Africa 21 40 3 1252 148 33.83 2 5 0 Sri Lanka 20 32 1 1508 177 48.64 3 9 0 West Indies 23 38 7 1978 146 63.80 5 13 0 Zimbabwe 9 13 3 979 200* 97.90 3 5 0 Total 164 286 32 13288 270 52.31 36 63 8

- Dravid is one of the few batsmen who have scored a hundred against every opposition he played against.

- Dravid and Virender Sehwag added 410 runs against Pakistan for the first wicket at Lahore in January 2006. This stand is one of the three partnerships of 400 plus runs for the first wicket as of date. The other two stands are – 415 runs between Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie of South Africa against Bangladesh at Chittagong in February 2008 and 413 runs between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy of India against New Zealand at Chennai in January 1956.

- In India’s innings against South Africa at Chennai in March 08, for the first wicket there was a 213 runs partnership between Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag. For the second wicket, there was another 200 plus run partnership – 268 runs stand between Sehwag and Dravid. For the first time in Test cricket, 200 plus runs for the first two wickets were registered in the same Test innings.

- This feat was repeated again by Indian batsmen at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai against Sri Lanka in the third Test of 2009-10 series. Murali Vijay and Virender Sehwag added 221 runs for the first wicket which was followed by 237 runs stand for the second wicket between Sehwag and Dravid for the second wicket.

- Dravid became the first cricketer to play his 100th Test while batting at number three on home ground. His 100th Test was against Australia at Bangalore in 2008.

- Dravid had partnered 4000 plus runs with two batsmen. Tendulkar is the other Indian batsman to achieve such a feat. The performances of these two batsmen are furnished below:

No Batsman Partner Runs 1 R Dravid SR Tendulkar 6920 R Dravid VVS Laman 4065 2 SR Tendulkar R Dravid 6920 SR Tendulkar SC Ganguly 4173

- Dravid holds the record for most partnership runs for the third wicket with Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket. They have added 5826 runs from 123 innings. They remain the only pair to add 5000 plus runs for the third wicket.

- Dravid and Tendulkar have shared 18 three-figure stands which is also a record for the most number of century stands for the third wicket. They also shared 23 half-century partnerships for the third which is a record for the most half-century stands for the third wicket. They shared 41 fifty-plus runs stands for the third wicket which is also a record for the most number of century stands for the third wicket.

- Dravid figures in four partnerships of 300-plus runs for various wickets is a record for India. The following table furnishes four occasions:

No Partners Wkt Runs Opposition Ground Start Date 1 R Dravid,VVS Laxman 5 376 v Australia Kolkata 11 Mar 2001 2 R Dravid,VVS Laxman 5 303 v Australia Adelaide 12 Dec 2003 3 R Dravid,V Sehwag 1 410 v Pakistan Lahore 13 Jan 2006 4 R Dravid,G Gambhir 2 314 v England Mohali 19 Dec 2008

- Dravid has faced most balls than any other batsman in aggregating 13288 runs. He is the only batsman to have faced 30000 deliveries - 31258 to be precise.

- Dravid and VVS Laxman have forged two partnerships of 300-plus runs – both against Australia – 376 runs for the fifth wicket at Kolkata in March 2001 and 303 runs for the fifth wicket at Adelaide in December 2003.

- They remain the only pair in Test cricket to have put on 300 plus runs for the same wicket and against the same opposition on two occasions – once at home and another on away soil.

- Dravid is one of the six batsmen in the annals of Test cricket to have partnered 300-plus run partnerships on four or more occasions. Others are – Don Bradman {05}, Herschelle {04}, Graeme Smith {04}, Ricky Ponting {04} and Mahela Jayawardene {04}.

- Dravid holds the record for most occasions of bowled dismissals in Test cricket. He has been bowled on 55 occasions. Dravid {55}, Sachin Tendulkar {54} and Allan Border {53} are the only three batsmen who have been dismissed bowled on 50-plus occasions in Test cricket.

- Dravid's partnership of 410 runs with Virender Sehwag for the first wicket against Pakistan at Karachi in January 2006 is one of the fourteen partnerships of 400 plus runs in Test cricket and second by India. The other partnership is - 413 runs between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy of India against New Zealand at Chennai {Nehru Stadium} in Jan 1956.

- Dravid has partnered 214 fifty-plus runs partnerships for various wickets with 33 partners. He is the only batsman in Test cricket to partner 200-plus fifty-plus partnerships.

- Dravid earned the distinction of becoming the fifth fieldsman in Test cricket to pouch 13 catches in series. His feat provides the sixth such occasion. He achieved the distinction against Australia in the 2004-05 Test series. What is interesting is that Dravid’s 13 catches came in four Tests while the other five who are in this elite list have done in five or more Tests.

No Cat Tests Fieldsman Series Season 1 15 5 JM Gregory Aus Vs Eng 1920-21 2 14 6 GS Chappell Aus Vs Eng 1974-75 3 13 5 RB Simpson Aus Vs SAF 1957-58 4 13 5 RB Simpson Aus Vs Win 1960-61 5 13 6 BC Lara Win Vs Eng 1997-98 6 13 4 RS Dravid Ind Vs Aus 2004-05

- Dravid's 13 catches represent the most catches held in a series against Australia by a fielder from any country. The previous best tally of catches in a series against Australia was 12. Five fielders had jointly held this record. They are Len Braund of England in 1901-02, Wally Hammond of England in 1934, Garfield Sobers of the West Indies in 1960-61, Tony Greig of England in 1974-75 and Ian Botham of England in 1981.

- Dravid became the fourth Indian to pouch ten or more catches in a Test series. It is the fifth such occasion by an Indian. His effort is the best by an Indian in a Test series. The previous best was by Eknath Solkar who had taken 12 catches in the 1972-73 series against England.

No Cat Tests Fieldsman Teams Season 1 13 4 Tests RS Dravid Ind Vs Aus 2004/05 2 12 5 Tests ED Solkar Ind Vs Eng 1972/73 3 11 3 Tests MAzharuddin Ind Vs Srl 1993/94 4 10 4 Tests ED Solkar Ind Vs Aus 1969/70 5 10 4 Tests AL Wadekar Ind Vs NZl 1967/68

- Dravid’s effort of 13 catches in four Tests makes him the third fielder to pouch ten or more catches in four Tests. Others are – Eknath Solkar – 10 catches against Australia in 1969-60 and Ajit Wadekar – 10 catches against New Zealand in 1993-94.

- Dravid's 88 three-figure partnerships with various partners is a world record for most three-figure stands.

- Dravid has partnered 88 three-figure stands which is a world record for most three-figure partnerships by a batsman in Test cricket. All such partnerships are tabulated below:

No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 M Azharuddin 6 165 3 SAF Kanpur 08 Dec 1996 2 SC Ganguly 4 145 1 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 3 SC Ganguly 4 108 3 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 4 NS Sidhu 2 171 2 Win Port of Spain 14 Mar 1997 5 SR Tendulkar 3 170 2 Win Bridgetown 27 Mar 1997 6 A Jadeja 2 101 2 Win St John's 04 Apr 1997 7 SR Tendulkar 3 163 1 Win Georgetown 17 Apr 1997 8 NS Sidhu 2 147 1 Srl Col-RPS 02 Aug 1997 9 NS Sidhu 2 137 1 Srl Nagpur 26 Nov 1997 10 SC Ganguly 3 160 1 Srl Mumbai 03 Dec 1997 11 SR Tendulkar 3 113 3 Aus Chennai 06 Mar 1998 12 SR Tendulkar 3 140 2 Aus Kolkata 18 Mar 1998 13 SC Ganguly 3 194* 4 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 14 J Srinath 8 144 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 15 SR Tendulkar 3 109 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 16 S Ramesh 2 232 1 Srl Col-SSC 24 Feb 1999 17 SR Tendulkar 3 229 3 NZl Mohali 10 Oct 1999 18 SR Tendulkar 3 213 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 19 SC Ganguly 4 110* 4 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 20 SS Das 2 107 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 21 SR Tendulkar 3 249 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 22 SS Das 2 155 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 23 VVS Laxman 5 376 3 Aus Kolkata 11 Mar 2001 24 SR Tendulkar 5 169 2 Aus Chennai 18 Mar 2001 25 D Dasgupta 2 171 4 SAF P Elizabeth 16 Nov 2001 26 D Dasgupta 3 136 2 Eng Mohali 03 Dec 2001 27 SS Das 2 130 2 Zim Nagpur 21 Feb 2002 28 Sarandeep Singh 8 120* 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 29 VVS Laxman 5 119 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 30 SR Tendulkar 3 124 1 Win Port of Spain 19 Apr 2002 31 W Jaffer 2 155 1 Win St John's 10 May 2002 32 V Sehwag 2 126 2 Eng Lord's 25 Jul 2002 33 SR Tendulkar 3 163 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 34 SC Ganguly 4 135 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 35 SB Bangar 2 170 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 36 SR Tendulkar 3 150 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 37 VVS Laxman 5 113 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 38 SC Ganguly 4 105 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 39 VVS Laxman 5 105 1 Win Mumbai 09 Oct 2002 40 SC Ganguly 5 182 1 NZl Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 41 VVS Laxman 4 130 1 NZl Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 42 VVS Laxman 5 303 2 Aus Adelaide 12 Dec 2003 43 V Sehwag 2 137 1 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2003 44 SR Tendulkar 3 138* 3 Aus Sydney 02 Jan 2004 45 VVS Laxman 4 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 46 SC Ganguly 5 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 47 PA Patel 2 129 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 48 V Sehwag 2 127 2 SAF Kolkata 28 Nov 2004 49 G Gambhir 2 259 1 Ban Chattogram 17 Dec 2004 50 V Sehwag 2 103 2 Pak Mohali 08 Mar 2005 51 KD Karthik 5 165 3 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 52 SR Tendulkar 3 122 1 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 53 VVS Laxman 3 130 2 Zim Bulawayo 13 Sep 2005 54 G Gambhir 2 123 2 Zim Harare 20 Sep 2005 55 V Sehwag 1 410 2 Pak Lahore 13 Jan 2006 56 VVS Laxman 2 197 2 Pak Faisalabad 21 Jan 2006 57 W Jaffer 2 167 4 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 58 W Jaffer 2 129 2 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 59 V Sehwag 2 105* 4 Eng Mohali 09 Mar 2006 60 W Jaffer 3 203 3 Win St John's 02 Jun 2006 61 M Kaif 5 179 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 62 V Sehwag 3 139 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 63 VVS Laxman 3 100 4 Win Basseterre 22 Jun 2006 64 KD Karthik 2 124 1 Ban Chattogram 18 May 2007 65 SR Tendulkar 1 127 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 66 W Jaffer 1 106* 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 67 KD Karthik 2 127 1 Eng The Oval 09 Aug 2007 68 W Jaffer 2 136 1 Pak Kolkata 30 Nov 2007 69 SC Ganguly 3 152 3 Pak Bengaluru 08 Dec 2007 70 VVS Laxman 2 175 2 Aus Sydney 02 Jan 2008 71 SR Tendulkar 3 139 1 Aus Perth 16 Jan 2008 72 V Sehwag 2 268 2 SAF Chennai 26 Mar 2008 73 G Gambhir 2 314 1 Eng Mohali 19 Dec 2008 74 G Gambhir 2 105 2 NZl Hamilton 18 Mar 2009 75 G Gambhir 2 133 3 NZl Napier 26 Mar 2009 76 G Gambhir 2 170 3 NZl Wellington 03 Apr 2009 77 MS Dhoni 6 224 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 78 Yuvraj Singh 5 125 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 79 G Gambhir 2 137 1 Srl Kanpur 24 Nov 2009 80 V Sehwag 2 237 2 Srl Mumbai (BS) 02 Dec 2009 81 SR Tendulkar 3 222* 2 Ban Dhaka 24 Jan 2010 82 SR Tendulkar 3 119 3 Srl Galle 18 Jul 2010 83 V Sehwag 2 237 1 NZl Ahmedabad 04 Nov 2010 84 MS Dhoni 6 193 2 NZl Nagpur 20 Nov 2010 85 SR Tendulkar 3 104 2 NZl Nagpur 20 Nov 2010 86 Yuvraj Singh 5 128 2 Eng Nottingham 29 Jul 2011 87 VVS Laxman 4 140 1 Win Kolkata 14 Nov 2011 88 SR Tendulkar 3 117 2 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2011

- Further analysis into these partnerships will yield the following interesting partnerships. The following are the 16 occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in an innings or in a match:

No No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 1 SC Ganguly 4 145 1 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 2 SC Ganguly 4 108 3 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 2 1 SC Ganguly 3 194* 4 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 2 J Srinath 8 144 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 3 SR Tendulkar 3 109 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 3 1 SR Tendulkar 3 213 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 2 SC Ganguly 4 110* 4 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 3 SS Das 2 107 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 4 1 SR Tendulkar 3 249 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 2 SS Das 2 155 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 5 1 Sarandeep Singh 8 120* 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 2 VVS Laxman 5 119 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 6 1 SR Tendulkar 3 163 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 2 SC Ganguly 4 135 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 7 1 SB Bangar 2 170 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 2 SR Tendulkar 3 150 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 8 1 VVS Laxman 5 113 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 2 SC Ganguly 4 105 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 9 1 SC Ganguly 5 182 1 NZ Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 2 VVS Laxman 4 130 1 NZ Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 10 1 VVS Laxman 4 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 2 SC Ganguly 5 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 3 PA Patel 2 129 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 11 1 KD Karthik 5 165 3 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 2 SR Tendulkar 3 122 1 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 12 1 W Jaffer 2 167 4 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 2 W Jaffer 2 129 2 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 13 1 M Kaif 5 179 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 2 V Sehwag 3 139 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 14 1 SR Tendulkar 1 127 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 2 W Jaffer 1 106* 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 15 1 MS Dhoni 6 224 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 2 Yuvraj Singh 5 125 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 16 1 MS Dhoni 6 193 2 NZ Nagpur 20 Nov 2010 2 SR Tendulkar 3 104 2 NZ Nagpur 20 Nov 2010

The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered three three-figure partnerships in an innings or in a match:

No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 SR Tendulkar 3 109 2 NZ Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 2 J Srinath 8 144 2 NZ Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 3 SC Ganguly 3 194* 4 NZ Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 1 SR Tendulkar 3 213 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 2 SC Ganguly 4 110* 4 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 3 SS Das 2 107 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 1 VVS Laxman 4 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 2 SC Ganguly 5 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 3 PA Patel 2 129 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004

- The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in both innings of a match:

No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 SC Ganguly 4 145 1 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 2 SC Ganguly 4 108 3 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 1 SC Ganguly 3 194* 4 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 2 J Srinath 8 144 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 3 SR Tendulkar 3 109 2 NZl Hamilton 02 Jan 1999 1 SR Tendulkar 3 213 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 2 SC Ganguly 4 110* 4 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 3 SS Das 2 107 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 1 KD Karthik 5 165 3 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 2 SR Tendulkar 3 122 1 Pak Kolkata 16 Mar 2005 1 W Jaffer 2 167 4 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 2 W Jaffer 2 129 2 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006

- The following are the occasions when Dravid has partnered three-figure partnerships in both innings of a match with the same partner for the same wicket:

No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 SC Ganguly 4 145 1 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 2 SC Ganguly 4 108 3 SAF Jo’burg 16 Jan 1997 1 W Jaffer 2 129 2 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006 2 W Jaffer 2 167 4 Eng Nagpur 01 Mar 2006

- The following are the 12 occasions when Dravid has partnered two or more three-figure partnerships in the same innings of a match:

No No Partner Wkt Runs Inns Opp Ground Start Date 1 1 PA Patel 2 129 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 2 VVS Laxman 4 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 3 SC Ganguly 5 131 2 Pak Rawalpindi 13 Apr 2004 2 1 SS Das 2 107 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 2 SR Tendulkar 3 213 2 Zim Delhi 18 Nov 2000 3 1 SS Das 2 155 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 2 SR Tendulkar 3 249 1 Zim Nagpur 25 Nov 2000 4 1 VVS Laxman 5 119 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 2 Sarandeep Singh 8 120* 2 Win Georgetown 11 Apr 2002 5 1 SR Tendulkar 3 163 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 2 SC Ganguly 4 135 3 Eng Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 6 1 SB Bangar 2 170 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 2 SR Tendulkar 3 150 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 7 1 SC Ganguly 4 105 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 2 VVS Laxman 5 113 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 8 1 SC Ganguly 5 182 1 NZ Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 2 VVS Laxman 4 130 1 NZ Ahmedabad 08 Oct 2003 9 1 V Sehwag 3 139 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 2 M Kaif 5 179 1 Win Gros Islet 10 Jun 2006 10 1 SR Tendulkar 1 127 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 2 W Jaffer 1 106* 1 Ban Dhaka 25 May 2007 11 1 Yuvraj Singh 5 125 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 2 MS Dhoni 6 224 1 Srl Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 12 1 SR Tendulkar 3 104 2 NZ Nagpur 20 Nov 2010 2 MS Dhoni 6 193 2 NZ Nagpur 20 Nov 2010

Here are a few of his ODI records:

- Dravid made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Singapore on 03.04.96 under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. Batting at number four, he scored 3 runs. He was caught at the wicket by Romesh Kaluwitharana of the bowling of Muttiah Muralitharan.

- Dravid registered his first fifty against Pakistan at Toronto on 17.09.96. He made 90 in this game.

- Dravid's first hundred came against Pakistan at Chennai on 21.05.97. He scored 107 in this game. This was the game in which Saeed Anwar scored 194, the then-record for the highest score in ODIs.

- Dravid's first score of 150 runs came against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99, He scored 153 in this game. This was the game in which Sachin Tendulkar scored 186 not out. This is the only game in ODIs in which two batsmen have scored 150 plus runs.

- Dravid’s highest score in ODIs is 153 which he made against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99.

- Dravid and Tendulkar added 331 runs for the second wicket in this game, which is a record partnership for any wicket in ODIs.

- Dravid and Sourav Ganguly added 318 runs for the second wicket against Sri Lanka at Taunton on 26.05.99 in a 1999 ICC World Cup game.

- The partnership of 331 runs between Dravid and Tendulkar for the second wicket against New Zealand at Hyd-LBS on 08.11.99 and the partnership of 318 runs between Dravid and Ganguly for the second wicket against Sri Lanka on 26.05.99 are the only two partnerships of 300-plus runs registered in ODIs.

- Dravid is the only batsman to have partnered two 300-plus runs partnerships in ODIs and four 300-plus runs partnerships in Tests.

- Dravid is one of the four batsmen in ODIs to score 80-plus half-centuries. The four batsmen are – Sachin Tendulkar {95}, Inzamam-ul-Haq {83}, Dravid {82} and Jacques Kallis {82}.

- Dravid is one of the seven batamen in ODis to score 90-plus fifties – Tendulkar {143}, Ponting {111}, Kallis {99}, SanathJayasuriya {96}, Dravid {94}, Ganguly {94} and Inzamam-ul-Haq {93}.

- Dravid is one of the 21 cricketers in ODIs to appear in 300-plus games. He is one of the six Indian cricketers who have played 300-plus ODIs – Tendulkar {463}, MS Dhoni {347}, Dravid {344}, Azharuddin {334}, Ganguly {311} and Yuvraj Singh {304}.

- Dravid is one of the fourteen batsmen in ODIs to aggregate 10000-plus runs:

No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 1 SR Tendulkar 463 452 41 18426 200* 44.83 2 KC Sangakkara 404 380 41 14234 169 41.98 3 RT Ponting 375 365 39 13704 164 42.03 4 ST Jayasuriya 445 433 18 13430 189 32.36 5 M Jayawardene 448 418 39 12650 144 33.37 6 V Kohli 251 242 39 12040 183 59.31 7 Inzamam-ul-Haq 378 350 53 11739 137* 39.52 8 JH Kallis 328 314 53 11579 139 44.36 9 SC Ganguly 311 300 23 11363 183 41.02 10 R Dravid 344 318 40 10889 153 39.16 11 MS Dhoni 350 297 84 10773 183* 50.57 12 CH Gayle 301 294 17 10480 215 37.83 13 BC Lara 299 289 32 10405 169 40.48 14 TM Dilshan 330 303 41 10290 161* 39.27

- Dravid is one of the four batsmen who have aggregated 10000 plus runs in both forms of cricket – Tests and ODI games. Tendulkar {14965 runs in Tests and 18111 in ODIs}, Dravid {12775 runs in Tests and 10820 runs in ODIs}, Ponting {12411 runs in Tests and 13602 runs in ODIs} and Kallis {11947 runs in Tests and 11227 runs in ODIs].

- Dravid is the second Indian batsman after Tendulkar to aggregate 10000 plus runs in both Tests and ODIs.

- Dravid has partnered two batsmen in adding 4000-plus runs. With Tendulkar, he has added 4117 runs and with Ganguly, he has added 4363 runs. He is the third batsman in ODIs to add 4000-plus runs with two or more partners. Others are – Tendulkar and Ganguly. Tendulkar has added 4000 plus runs with three partners – with Ganguly {8227}, with Sehwag {4312} and with Dravid {4117}. Ganguly has added 4000-plus runs with two partners – with Tendulkar {8227} and with Dravid {4363}.

- Dravid has partnered 55 stands of over 100-plus runs. The break up wicket wise read thus – first wicket {03}, second wicket {13}, third wicket {13}, fourth wicket {15}, fifth wicket {09} and sixth wicket {02}. The break up partner wise read thus – Ganguly {11}, Tendulkar {11}, Mohammad Kaif {08}, Yuvraj Singh {05}, Azhauddin {04}, VVS Laxman {04}, MS Dhoni {03}, Sehwag {03}, Nikhil Chopra {01}, Gambhir {01}, Robin Singh {01}, Robin Uthappa {01}, Sadagoppan Ramesh {01} and Vinod Kambli {01}.

- Dravid has led India in 79 ODI games. His record as captain read thus – 79 matches, 75 innings, 12 not outs, 2658 runs, highest Score -105, average-42.19, two hundreds and 25 half-centuries.

- Dravid has aggregated 1000 runs in three separate calendar years – 1999 {1761 runs}, 2004 {1025 runs} and 2005 {1092 runs}

- Dravid is one of eight batsmen who have faced 15000 plus deliveries in one-day games – Tendullkar {21368}, Sangakkara {18048}, Ponting {17046}, Jayawardene {16020}, Kallis {15885}, Inzamam-ul-Haq {15812}, Ganguly {15416} and Dravid {15285}.

- Dravid’s duck vs England at Lord’s on 08.09.07 provides the second occasion of a visiting captain scoring a duck at Lord’s in ODIs. Waqar Younis of Pakistan is the other visiting captain to score a duck at Lord’s. Thus Dravid is the only visiting batting captain to score a duck at Lord’s.

- Dravid has an aggregate of 3000 plus runs at home, away and neutral grounds. The following table shows his performance -- home {3406}, away {3975} and neutral {3439}:

Soils M I No Runs HS Aver C F Z 4s 6s home 97 91 12 3406 153 43.11 6 24 4 317 16 away 119 112 15 3975 123* 40.97 2 36 4 345 16 neutral 127 114 13 3439 145 34.04 4 22 5 284 10 Total 343 317 40 10820 153 39.06 12 82 13 946 42

- Dravid has kept wickets in 73 one-day games and effected 84 dismissals – 71 catches and 13 stumpings. His batting record as wicket-keeper batsman read thus – 73 matches, 64 innings, 12 not outs, 2300 runs, Highest score - 145, Average – 44,23, four hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

- Dravid has assumed the dual role of captain-cum-wicket keeper in five one-day games. His career record in the dual role read thus – 5 matches, 5 innings, 151 runs, highest – 58, average 30.30, Half-centuries – 01. He has effected three dismissals – two catches and one stumping.

- Dravid is one of the five Indian captains who have scored 25-plus half-centuries in ODIs – Dhoni {47}, Azharuddin {37}, Ganguly {30}, Virat Kohli {25} and Dravid {25}.

- Dravid has taken 196 catches and effected 14 stumpings in his ODI career. His 196 catches include 72 catches he has pouched when he was keeping the wickets.

- Dravid is one of the 24 fielders {excluding wicket keepers} in ODIs to pouch 100-plus catches. He is one of the five Indians to pouch 100-plus catches in ODIs – Azharuddin {156}, Tendulkar {140}, Kohli {129}, Dravid {124} and Suresh Raina {102}.

- Dravid’s four centuries have gone in vain – India could not win the game when he scored a hundred. Four centuries are listed below:

No Runs Opposition Ground Start Date 1 107 v Pakistan Chennai 21 May 1997 2 123* v New Zealand Taupo 09 Jan 1999 3 103* v West Indies Singapore 08 Sep 1999 4 103* v Sri Lanka Ahmedabad 06 Nov 2005

- Dravid has scored twelve hundreds in ODIs which are tabulated below:

No Runs Opposition Ground Start Date 1 107 v Pakistan Chennai 21 May 1997 2 123* v New Zealand Taupo 09 Jan 1999 3 116 v Sri Lanka Nagpur 22 Mar 1999 4 104* v Kenya Bristol 23 May 1999 5 145 v Sri Lanka Taunton 26 May 1999 6 103* v West Indies Singapore 08 Sep 1999 7 153 v New Zealand Hyd-LBS 08 Nov 1999 8 109* v West Indies Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2002 9 104 v UAE Dambulla 16 Jul 2004 10 104 v Pakistan Kochi 02 Apr 2005 11 103* v Sri Lanka Ahmedabad 06 Nov 2005 12 105 v West Indies Kingston 18 May 2006

- Dravid’s 55 fifties have won the games for India in ODIs. He is one of the 23 batsmen in the ODIs to witness fifty fifties winning a game for their teams. He is one of seven Indian batsmen to accomplish such a feat. The other two are – Tendulkar {92}, Kohli {72}, Ganguly {59}, Dhoni {50}, Rohit Sharma {50} and Yuvraj {50}.

- India have witnessed 36 occasions of two batsmen scoring hundreds in ODIs against various oppositions as on date. Dravid figures in six such occasions. All six occasions are listed below:

No Batsman Score Batsman Score Oppn Venue Date 1 SC Ganguly 130* R Dravid 116 Srl Nagpur 22.03.99 2 SR Tendulkar 140* R Dravid 104* Ken Bristol 22.05.99 3 SC Ganguly 183* R Dravid 145 Srl Taunton 26.05.99 4 SR Tendulkar 186* R Dravid 153 NZl Hyd-LBS 08.11.99 5 V Sehwag 108 R Dravid 104* Pak Kochi 02.04.05 6 G Gambhir 103 R Dravid 103* Srl Ahmedabad 06.11.05

- Dravid has scored 100- plus runs against six teams – 1012 vs England, 1032 vs New Zealand, 1899 vs Pakistan, 1309 vs South Africa, 1662 vs Sri Lanka and 1348 vs West Indies. He is one of the four batsmen who have scored 1000-plus runs against six or more teams. Others are – Kohli vs six teams, Jayasuriya vs six teams and Tendulkar vs eight teams.

No No Player Team M I No Runs HS Opp 1 1 R Dravid ` Ind 30 29 3 1012 92* Eng 2 R Dravid Ind 31 31 6 1032 153 NZl 3 R Dravid Ind 58 55 3 1899 107 Pak 4 R Dravid Ind 36 36 3 1309 84 RSA 5 R Dravid Ind 46 42 8 1662 145 Srl 6 R Dravid Ind 40 38 6 1348 109* Win 2 1 V Kohli Ind 43 41 3 2083 123 Aus 2 V Kohli Ind 30 30 4 1178 122 Eng 3 V Kohli Ind 26 26 3 1378 154* NZl 4 V Kohli Ind 27 25 5 1287 160* SAF 5 V Kohli Ind 47 46 9 2220 139* Srl 6 V Kohli Ind 39 38 7 2235 157* Win 3 1 ST Jayasuriya Srl 22 21 2 1030 130 Ban 2 ST Jayasuriya Srl 35 34 2 1195 152 Eng 3 ST Jayasuriya Srl 89 85 5 2899 189 Ind 4 ST Jayasuriya Srl 47 45 0 1519 140 NZl 5 ST Jayasuriya Srl 82 79 2 2517 134* Pak 6 ST Jayasuriya Srl 44 44 0 1066 86 SAF 4 1 SR Tendulkar Ind 71 70 1 3077 175 Aus 2 SR Tendulkar Ind 37 37 4 1455 120 Eng 3 SR Tendulkar Ind 42 41 3 1750 186* NZl 4 SR Tendulkar Ind 69 67 4 2526 141 Pak 5 SR Tendulkar Ind 57 57 1 2001 200* SAF 6 SR Tendulkar Ind 84 80 9 3113 138 Srl 7 SR Tendulkar Ind 39 39 9 1573 141* Win 8 SR Tendulkar Ind 34 33 5 1377 146 Zim

- Dravid’s lone T20 International match was against England at Manchester on 31.08.2011. It was his close friend Javagal Srinath’s birthday. Dravid scored 31 runs with three sixes. He hit three consecutive sixes off the last three balls of left-arm spinner Samit Patel's third over. For the first one, Dravid cleared his front leg to swat the ball high over long-on. Off the next delivery, he stepped out to clear long-on again, this time with a straight bat. He finished the over by sweeping fine, sweeping nice, sweeping strong over the deep square-leg boundary. Twenty-two runs came off the over. Dravid's T20I batting career lasted 21 deliveries and 23 minutes, but nobody will forget his brief stint.

Author's note: When I presented his complete Test and ODI career records in a booklet during a felicitation function organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on March 21 in 2012, he was kind enough to write thus on the cover page of the booklet:

“Gopal, Thank you for dedication and love of statistics that records our performances” Best Wishes - Rahul Dravid”.

* Stats compiled by HR Gopala Krishna.

