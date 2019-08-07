'Terrible News' – Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Virender Sehwag Pay Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

﻿
India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS following health issues. She breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sportspersons like Virender Sehwag and Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari were among the early leaders who rushed to AIIMS following the news of Swaraj's demise.
India's former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma passed away on August 6. A highly respected leader, various people from the sports fraternity offered their condolences on the death of the leader.

Here is some had to say:

Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS following health issues. She breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest. Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari were among the early leaders who rushed to AIIMS following the news of Swaraj's demise.

(ANI Inputs)

Sushma Swaraj
