'Terrible News' – Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Virender Sehwag Pay Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

India's former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma passed away on August 6. A highly respected leader, various people from the sports fraternity offered their condolences on the death of the leader.

Here is some had to say:

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

RIP Sushma Swaraj. May God give her family the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2019

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former foreign minister @SushmaSwaraj ji.. Condolences to the family. May her soul RIPðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/iDC0WHYENn — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 7, 2019

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS following health issues. She breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest. Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari were among the early leaders who rushed to AIIMS following the news of Swaraj's demise.

