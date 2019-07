Kusal Perera's 111 and three wickets each from Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep help Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first game of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday (July 26). Malinga finished his ODI career with 338 wickets, one more than India's Anil Kumble. Get highlights of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI here (SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS) (ENG v IRE)

