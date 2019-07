England skittled Ireland for seventh-lowest Test score (38) of all time to race to a 143-run win in the one-off Test at Lord's on Friday (July 26). Set a target of 182, Ireland were bowled out in just 15.4 overs. Chris Woakes took six wickets, while Stuart Broad finished with 4/19. Get highlights of England vs Ireland here (SCORECARD) (SL v BAN | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the highlights of England vs Ireland, click here