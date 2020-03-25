March 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes IOC's Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes IOC's Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

The International Olympic Committee and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic

PTI 25 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes IOC's Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympic Games 2020
Kiren Rijiju
File Photo
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes IOC's Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympic Games 2020
outlookindia.com
2020-03-25T09:20:01+0530

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday welcomed the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was necessary for the well being of the athletes.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

"I welcome the decision of IOC to postpone #Tokyo2020 in view of the global pandemic. It's necessary for the well being of athletes from across the world," Rijiju said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Indian Athletes React - Who Said What

"I urge our athletes not to lose heart. We'll create better opportunities so that we can have India's best medal tally in 2021."

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 17,000 and affected nearly 4 lakh people globally.

The Indian Olympic Association also welcomed the IOC's decision, saying the country's athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Olympics Swansong Denied Or Delayed? Biles, Felix, Federer And Others Left In Limbo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kiren Rijiju Other Sports Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Olympics Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos