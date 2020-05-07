Sergio Aguero To Get Behind The Wheel For F1's Virtual Spanish GP

He is used to accelerating away from defenders, but this weekend Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be looking to speed past virtual Formula One cars instead.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The Argentinian, who is City's all-time record scorer, is the latest man to get behind the wheel for F1's Esports series, which has featured current drivers, other sports stars and celebrities.

Aguero will line up on the grid at Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in a Red Bull, with Alex Albon, who won the Virtual Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, his team-mate.

"Motorsport is a great passion of mine, so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish GP is very exciting for me," Aguero said.

"I have travelled to watch F1 races and test myself at track days, which have been exhilarating experiences.

"But this takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers. I can't wait."

Aguero will not be the only Champions League star on the grid, though, with Barcelona's Arthur lining up for Haas.

The pair follow England cricketers Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad, singer Liam Payne, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and golfer Ian Poulter in taking part in the series.

There have been four races so far in a series set up to fill the void left by the absence of any actual F1 races due to the coronavirus pandemic.