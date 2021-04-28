April 28, 2021
Rumour Has It: PSG Prepare 'Unbeatable' Lionel Messi Bid, Liverpool Eye Jadon Sancho

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be preparing a lucrative offer in an attempt to lure Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes

Omnisport 28 April 2021
Reports claim that PSG will offer Lionel Messi a two-year deal with an option for a third year.
Will Lionel Messi commit to Barcelona or move on?  (More Football News)

The Argentine is out of contract in June and suitors are swirling. 

Paris Saint-Germain appear poised to make a bid. 

 

TOP STORY – PSG LINE UP MESSI BID

PSG are prepared to offer Messi an "unbeatable" contract to make a sensational move from Barca, according to a report from TNT Sports. 

The report claims the Ligue 1 outfit will offer Messi a two-year deal with an option for a third year. 

The club will attempt to convince Messi that joining PSG will give him more chances to win titles. 

 

ROUND-UP 

- Jurgen Klopp could turn to his former club for a boost if Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool, as Bild reports a bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho a possibility for the Reds. Manchester United also are eyeing Sancho after a failed move for him last year.

- United also remain interested in reuniting Erling Haaland with Ole Gunner Solskjaer, according to the Telegraph. Haaland, now with Dortmund, played for Solskjaer as a teenager at Molde. 

Tottenham are looking at a pair of options in the shape of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro and Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen, according to the Daily Mail. 

- Juventus centre back Mathhijs de Ligt could be headed to Barcelona, reports Sport, which also says Villarreal goalkeeper Marc Vidal is a possibility for the Camp Nou club. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Our Hearts Go Out To Every Single Indian Who's Struggling With COVID-19: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

