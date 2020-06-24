Reaction To 'White Lives Matter Burnley' Banner Shows Football Is Together, Says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is heartened by football's support of the Black Lives Matter movement staying strong in the wake of the offensive banner that marred Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley. (More Football News)

At the start of Monday's match, a plane carrying a banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" flew over the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley captain Ben Mee said he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by the incident and his club have pledged lifetime bans for the perpetrators.

Lampard's Chelsea host City on Thursday and he told a news conference that the widespread condemnation of the banner shows his sport will not be thrown off course at what increasingly looks to be a pivotal moment.

"I think we were all disappointed with the banner," he said. "One of the really positive things about recent happenings and the movement that's happening is the togetherness that the players are showing, clubs are showing, everyone involved is showing to try and move forward.

"I think it was a small step back but the reaction has been another positive move.

"Everybody has reacted in the same way outside of the people that think the other way to the rest of us. I think that's been positive and we must keep moving forward.

"Every game, every day you're seeing players, clubs come together. That's a great thing.

"That's what this is all about - being together and moving forward. We have some work to do and we'll all keep doing that."

If Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and City fail to beat Chelsea 24 hours later, Jurgen Klopp's men will be crowned Premier League champions.

During Lampard's playing days at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea endured a sometimes tempestuous rivalry with the Anfield outfit, but that has no bearing on his feelings over the destination of the title.

"I've got absolutely no thought of Liverpool's situation [in relation] to this game for us," said Lampard, who also played at City in 2014-15 to conclude his top-flight career in England.

"It makes no odds to us at all. I and we respect Liverpool and Man City as two fantastic teams.

"In the last two, three seasons they've been dominant. We can look at what it means for us this match, we want to try and win, we go against a great opponent and that's the only way I see it."