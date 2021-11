Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Family Members: Women's Commission Sends Notice To Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday (November 2) issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the online threats to the daughter of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. (More Cricket News)

The Commission said it has taken sou-moto cognisance of media reports on rape threats to Vamika Kohli. And it has directed the Cyber Crime to register an FIR and arrest the alleged perpetrator.

"This is the time to stand behind our team not against them. Even if India lost to Pakistan the players and their families don't deserve hatred. I'm deeply disgusted to note that the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli is getting online rape threats," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Threats against Virat Kohli's family members started appearing on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match in Dubai.

Kohli was also attacked for defending team-mate Mohammed Shami, who was singled out for India's defeat and trolled for his religion.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," Maliwal added. "This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action."

In a similar incident last year, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter had also become a target of social media trolls with perverts threatening her with rape and physical violence.