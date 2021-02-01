Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Reveal Daughter's Name, Share Baby's First Photo

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Monday announced that they have named their first child, daughter Vamika. The star couple also shared the first photo of the baby. (More Cricket News)

They welcomed the baby on January 11. In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to social media, they had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

In a heartwarming social media post on Monday, Sharma wrote that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level!

"Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding the baby, with Kohli standing next to her.

"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," the actor added.

Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Kohli returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20Is and first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1 against all odds.

The 32-year-old will be leading India in the four-match Test series against England beginning Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

