September 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSG Back Neymar And Call For Full Investigation Into Racist Abuse Claims

PSG Back Neymar And Call For Full Investigation Into Racist Abuse Claims

Neymar accused Marseille's Alvaro of making a racial slur and Paris Saint-Germain have now issued a statement to back the superstar forward

Omnisport 15 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSG Back Neymar And Call For Full Investigation Into Racist Abuse Claims
PSG's Neymar reacts during the League 1 match against Marseille
AP Photo/Michel Euler
PSG Back Neymar And Call For Full Investigation Into Racist Abuse Claims
outlookindia.com
2020-09-15T09:41:54+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain have given their full backing to Neymar after he accused Marseille defender Alvaro of racially abusing him and have called for a full investigation to be launched. (More Football News)

Brazil superstar Neymar was one of five players sent off amid an ugly fracas at the end of Sunday's Classique, which Marseille won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

A VAR check showed Neymar striking Alvaro on the back of the head and he later posted on Twitter to say his only regret was not hitting his opponent in the face after alleging he was subjected to a racial slur.

READ: Alvaro Hits Back At Neymar

Alvaro denied the claims with his own post on social media, to which Neymar responded angrily.

PSG want French Football's governing body the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to look into the allegations and said in a statement on their website: "Paris Saint-Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr, who reported being subjected to racist abuse by an opposing player.

"The club restates that there is no place for racism in society, in football or in our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all forms of racism throughout the world.

"For more than 15 years the club has been strongly committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination alongside its partners SOS Racisme, Licra and Sportitude.

"Paris Saint-Germain looks forward to the LFP's Disciplinary Commission to investigate and ascertain the facts, and the club remains at the LFP's disposal for any assistance required."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Premier League Is Something Different – Timo Werner Pleased With Chelsea Debut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Neymar Football Racism Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marseille Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×