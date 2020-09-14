September 14, 2020
Corona
Alvaro Hits Back At Neymar, Denies Racism Accusations After Marseille's Win Over PSG - WATCH

Marseille defender Alvaro said there was "no place for racism" as he denied accusations aimed at him by Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Omnisport 14 September 2020
Neymar and Alvaro in massive racism row
2020-09-14T07:29:55+05:30

Marseille defender Alvaro said there was "no place for racism" as he denied accusations aimed at him by Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. (More Football News)

Neymar was sent off for hitting Alvaro in additional time in PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille in a fiery Le Classique in Paris on Sunday.

The Brazil star later wrote on Twitter he regretted not hitting Alvaro in the face, and followed up by saying he had been called a "monkey motherf*****".

But Alvaro dismissed allegations of racism in a post of his own on Twitter.

"There is no place for racism," he wrote.

"Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field.

"Incredible three points today."

Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa, Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also sent off in additional time.

Florian Thauvin's goal was enough for Marseille to win 1-0, condemning PSG to a second defeat to begin the Ligue 1 season.

