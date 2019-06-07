Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the former world champions, face-off in the 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the County Ground, Bristol today. Pakistan (PAK) ended a run of 11 consecutive losses in completed ODIs with a 14-run win over hosts and tournament favourites England. Sri Lanka (SL), after being thrashed by New Zealand in their opening game, scored their first points with a win against Afghanistan. Get highlights of Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka here (POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

20:15 hrs IST: The match has been called off. Both teams get one point each.

20:02 hrs IST: Inspection still going on!

19:44 hrs IST: The umpires are walking out for an inspection.

19:17 hrs IST: Next inspection will take place at 19:45 IST.

19:15 hrs IST: The inspection is done. The umpires have headed back in. We'll have to wait for an update.

19:04 hrs IST: The umpires are out inspecting the field. We should have an update soon.

18:43 hrs IST: Another good news. We'll have an inspection at 19:00 IST.

18:33 hrs IST: Good news. It has stopped raining, for now. Still touch and go from here.

18:01 hrs IST: Steady drizzle. Very less chances of play today. Stay tuned!

17:18 hrs IST: It's still raining in Bristol. The latest start for a 20-over game is 4:19 PM local.

16:01 hrs IST: Rain continues to fall. Remember, we don't have reserve days for league matches.

15:40 hrs IST: No positive update. Rain heavily. We'll keep you posted.

14:55 hrs IST: The forecast doesn't look good. Steady drizzle. Can turn into a heavy shower anytime soon.

14:25 hrs IST: Toss has been delayed due to rain. Looks like we'll not have a full 100-over match. Stay tuned for live updates!

14:05 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Nuwan Pradeep claimed 4/31 off nine overs against Afghanistan, his career-best figures in the format.

13:55 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower: "You have always got to be respectful and [Sri Lanka] have got good bowlers. I have just come out of a batting meeting to see their skills - and it should be a good game."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne: "We just needed a win. It always gives us the confidence if you get a win, against any team, with any team, that is what we want. Finally, we got that."

13:44 hrs IST: Pakistan will be tempted to bring in fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for his raw pace, something that New Zealand exploited against Sri Lanka during their 10-wicket rout of their opponents in Cardiff last week.

13:40 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Pakistan have won all seven of their World Cup matches against Sri Lanka dating back to the first tournament in 1975.

13:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan posted 348/8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pacemen Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan, took the wickets to restrict England to 334/9 in their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-shortened match to breathe life into their campaign.

But the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse after they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.

It will be another test for Lankan top-order batsmen as Pakistan have a pace attack that is experienced and lethal. Riaz, Amir and Shahdab were impressive against England.

It's high time former skipper Angelo Mathews did something noteworthy for the Lankan side, still not playing to its potential. Mathews has lasted all of 11 balls in two matches in this Cricket World Cup so far.