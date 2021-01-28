Fawad Alam reached his third Test century to put Pakistan in charge at the end of second day of the first Test match against South Africa on Wednesday. Alam, 35, hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, compiled in just under six hours, to help his team reach 308-8 at stumps.Faheem Ashraf also scored a fluent 64 off 84 balls as Pakistan opened up a first-innings lead of 88 runs on a slow wicket. He and Alam shared a stand of 102 for the seventh wicket. Debutant Nauman Ali was 6 not out and Hasan Ali, who was bowled by Keshav Maharaj off a no-ball late in the day, was unbeaten on 11. Pacer Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in a devastating new-ball burst late on day one, but remains one shy of 200 Test scalps. He bowled probing lines without reward and was economical, missing out on reaching the landmark when captain De Kock dropped Fawad in the 90s. Catch the live updates and live scores of Pakistan Vs South Africa first Test Day 3 in Karachi here.

