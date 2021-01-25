Pakistan Vs South Africa Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK-SA Test, T20I Series - Schedule, Squads, TV Channels

Pakistan are playing host to South Africa for the first time in more than 13 years in their country. The last time Proteas visited Pakistan was way back in 2007, and international cricket in the Asian country came to a halt following the terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009. Now, Pakistan has slowly started welcoming international teams. (More Cricket News)

South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021 involves two Tests and three T20Is. The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship. But Pakistan are out of the race to qualify for the final at Lord's in June while South Africa have only a mathematical chance to make it. India, New Zealand, Australia and England are the top contenders.

Pakistan also have a poor Test record against South Africa, winning only four of 26 against the Proteas. One of Pakistan's 15 losses came at the National Stadium — the venue for the first Test — when South Africa toured in 2007.

Check tour schedule, squads and telecast details:

Test Series

1st Match in Karachi from January 26 to 30. Start time - 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM Local

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

2nd Match in Rawalpindi from February 04 to 08. Start time - 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM IST

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

T20I Series - All matches in Lahore

1st Match on February 11. Start time - 4:00 PM IST/3:30 PM IST

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

2nd Match on February 13. Start time - 4:00 PM IST/3:30 PM IST

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

3rd Match on February 13. Start time - 4:00 PM IST/3:30 PM IST.

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

TV Channels and live streaming

India: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD; Live streaming on SonyLIV

Pakistan: PTV Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Original Squads

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.



South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine