Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, starting December 13. All six matches will be played at the Karachi National Stadium, Karachi.

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury
Cricket West Indies said that Kieron Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home series against Ireland and England in January 2022. | Courtesy: Twitter (@windiescricket)

Trending

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T21:48:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 9:48 pm

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Pollard, 34, will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home series against Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies said.

Pollard has been replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

In the all-rounder's absence, Nicholas Pooran will lead the side in the T20Is, while Shai Hope has been given the ODI honours. This will be the first time Hope will lead West Indies. Pooran had previously led the side to a 4-1 home T20I series win over Australia.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, starting December 13. All six matches will be played at the Karachi National Stadium, Karachi.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the tournament in India.

Pakistan have announced their squads on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors have dropped the veteran trio of Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and rested Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the T2I series.

Pacer Hasan has also been rested from the ODI squad. The selectors have included Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr for the three 50-overs series.

Squads

Pakistan T20I: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Pakisan ODI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir.

West Indies T20I: Nicholas Pooran (c), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

West Indies ODI: Shai Hope (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas.

Fixtures:

T20Is: December 13, 14 and 16 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 8:30 PM IST/ 08:00 PM local.

ODIs: December 18, 20 and 22 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 1:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kieron Pollard Cricket Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket - ODIs T20 Cricket Sports Injury Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Axar Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About India's Three All-rounders

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Are In 'Tough Situation', Admits Daryl Mitchell

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Chinki Sinha / In impoverished neighbourhoods across the world are the true heroes, the unsung stars of hip-hop.

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Outlook Web Desk / Nagaland tension: The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel who was involved in the killing of the 13 civilians.

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Jayanta Oinam / Axar Patel has so far claimed 36 wickets in five Test matches in 2021, including five fifers and one 10-wicket haul.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement