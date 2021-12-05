PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Pollard, 34, will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home series against Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies said.

Pollard has been replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

In the all-rounder's absence, Nicholas Pooran will lead the side in the T20Is, while Shai Hope has been given the ODI honours. This will be the first time Hope will lead West Indies. Pooran had previously led the side to a 4-1 home T20I series win over Australia.

The West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, starting December 13. All six matches will be played at the Karachi National Stadium, Karachi.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the tournament in India.

Pakistan have announced their squads on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors have dropped the veteran trio of Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and rested Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the T2I series.

Pacer Hasan has also been rested from the ODI squad. The selectors have included Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr for the three 50-overs series.

Squads

Pakistan T20I: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Pakisan ODI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir.

West Indies T20I: Nicholas Pooran (c), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

West Indies ODI: Shai Hope (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas.

Fixtures:

T20Is: December 13, 14 and 16 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 8:30 PM IST/ 08:00 PM local.

ODIs: December 18, 20 and 22 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 1:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local.