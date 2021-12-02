Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Announce Squads For T20I, ODI Series Against West Indies

Pakistan will host West Indies for a limited-overs series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs. All the matches will be played in Karachi. Check full squads and complete schedule for PAK vs WI 2021 cricket series here.

Pakistan national cricket team conclude 2021 with a home series against the West Indies. | File Photo

2021-12-02T20:19:28+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 8:19 pm

Pakistan national selectors on Thursday announced squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against visiting West Indies. The two teams will play three T20Is and three ODIs in Karachi. Babar Azam will continue to lead the team. West Indies have already announced squads for the Pakistan tour. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors dropped the trio of Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and rested Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the T2I series.

The first match is scheduled for December 13. After the controversy and heartbreak of losing back-to-back series against New Zealand and England, Pakistan national cricket team will conclude 2021 with a home series against the West Indies.

"As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said while revealing the team.

Pakistan were the semi-finalists in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. West Indies, who entered the tournament as the holders, failed to make the knock-outs.

"In consultation with Hasan Ali and taking into consideration that he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, we have decided to give him time off from this series," Wasim added.

Pacer Hasan has also been rested from the ODI squad. The selectors, however, have included Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr for the three 50-overs series.

The series will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which serves as the qualifier for the next edition of the 50-over World Cup.

"For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management's request and provided them two additional resources," Wasim said.

The ODIs start on December 18.

Pakistan are currently in Bangladesh. They have blanked the hosts 3-0 in the three-match T20s, and currently lead the t20-match Test series 1-0. The tour concludes with the second and final Test in Dhaka, which starts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Windies are in Sri Lanka for a two Tests series.

Pakistan Squads

T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

ODIs: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir.

West Indies Squads

T20Is: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

ODIS: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fixtures:

T20Is: December 13, 14 and 16 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 8:30 PM IST/ 08:00 PM local.

ODIs: December 18, 20 and 22 at National Stadium, Karachi. Matches start 1:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM local.

