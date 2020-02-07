NZ Vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch India's Do-Or-Die Match Against New Zealand On TV And Online

After losing the first ODI, India will look to bounce back and take the ongoing three-match series into the decider when they take on New Zealand at the Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. Despite the defeat at Hamilton, Virat Kohli and boys will feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider as they did the same against Australia at home, wherein they bounced back from a 10-wicket opening defeat to take the series 2-1. (More Cricket News)

What happened in Hamilton?

On Wednesday, India couldn't manage to defend 347 as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Asked to bat first, India got off to a decent start with debutant openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal stitching a 50-run stand, then skipper Kohli (51), Shreyas Iyer (103) and KL Rahul (88) helped India post a bid total. But the bowlers failed to defend it with Taylor (109 not out) setting up New Zealand's biggest chase with the help of Henry Nicholls (78) and stand-in skipper Tom Latham (69). Shardul Thakur leaked 80 runs in nine overs for one wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav gave away 84 in 10 for two scalps.

What to expect in Auckland?

Another run-fest with lots of sixes. Eden Park is heaven for batsmen.

After the 5-0 T20I high, India now face series defeat in ODIs. Expect India to produce a clinical performance. For New Zealand, Saturday would provide them with a solid chance to win their first bilateral ODI series against India in six years. They last won a series in January 2014, defeating India 4-0 in a five-match series at home.

Everything else you need to know about the match:

Match: India's Tour Of New Zealand 2020, 2nd ODI

Date: February 8 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

TV Telecast: Star Sports

State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the match live in India.

Head-to-head: 108 - New Zealand 47-55 India; 1 Tied, 5 No Result

Likely XIs:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee.

Squads

India: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.