He has made his name avoiding the tramlines on the court, but Novak Djokovic has more time to worry about his hairline with the ATP Tour suspended indefinitely.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News
With widespread coronavirus lockdowns bringing normal life to a halt, Djokovic's options for having his hair cut are limited.
Thankfully his wife Jelena stepped up to do the honours, and the trim was given the seal of approval by her husband.
Djokovic, who is the ATP Player Council president, was involved in the implementation of a relief fund to help lower-ranked players while the tour is suspended.
A fresh trim for @DjokerNole! Thanks to @jelenadjokovic pic.twitter.com/D1LuCSuCS8— ATP Tour (@atptour) April 28, 2020
It plans to raise $4.5million to aid them financially.
