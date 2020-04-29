April 29, 2020
Poshan
In need of a haircut, world number one Novak Djokovic handed the clippers to his wife Jelena

Omnisport 29 April 2020
With widespread coronavirus lockdowns bringing normal life to a halt, Djokovic's options for having his hair cut are limited.
He has made his name avoiding the tramlines on the court, but Novak Djokovic has more time to worry about his hairline with the ATP Tour suspended indefinitely.

With widespread coronavirus lockdowns bringing normal life to a halt, Djokovic's options for having his hair cut are limited.

Thankfully his wife Jelena stepped up to do the honours, and the trim was given the seal of approval by her husband.

Djokovic, who is the ATP Player Council president, was involved in the implementation of a relief fund to help lower-ranked players while the tour is suspended.

It plans to raise $4.5million to aid them financially.

