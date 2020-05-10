Mario Balotelli And Felipe Melo Hit Back At Giorgio Chiellini

May 10, 2020
Poshan
Giorgio Chiellini's criticism of Mario Balotelli and Felipe Melo drew responses from the pair.

Omnisport 10 May 2020
Brescia star Mario Balotelli hit back at the comments made in Giorgio Chiellini's new autobiography via social media on Saturday.
2020-05-10T11:03:14+0530

Mario Balotelli and Felipe Melo fired back at stinging criticism from Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News 

Chiellini was scathing of his former team-mates – the Juve captain accusing Balotelli of being "a negative person", while adding the Italian forward deserved a slap during the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Brescia star Balotelli hit back at the comments made in Chiellini's new autobiography via social media on Saturday.

"At least I have the sincerity and courage to say things to your face," Balotelli wrote on Instagram, tagging Chiellini.

"Since 2013 you've had a lot of chances to act like a real man, but you haven't. Who knows what you'll say one day about your current team-mates.

"A strange captain... if this is what being a champion is then I'd prefer not to be one. I've never disrespected the Azzurri shirt."

