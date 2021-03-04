March 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mariano Diaz Set To Miss Madrid Derby With Pelvic Injury

Mariano Diaz Set To Miss Madrid Derby With Pelvic Injury

Real Madrid will be keen for Karim Benzema to recover fitness this week after seeing Mariano Diaz struck down with injury

Omnisport 04 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mariano Diaz Set To Miss Madrid Derby With Pelvic Injury
Mariano Diaz
Courtesy: Twitter
Mariano Diaz Set To Miss Madrid Derby With Pelvic Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-03-04T21:08:31+05:30

Real Madrid will likely be without Mariano Diaz for the derby with Atletico Madrid after the striker sustained a pelvic injury. (More Football News)

The 27-year-old was taken off after 61 minutes of Monday's 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Madrid announced on their official website on Thursday: "Following the tests carried out today on our player, Mariano Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his left external obturator. His recovery will be monitored."

Mariano is expected to miss Sunday's clash with the LaLiga leaders, leaving Zinedine Zidane's side facing a striker shortage.

Karim Benzema is battling to be fit after missing three games with adductor problems, with 21-year-old Hugo Duro called upon for the final half-hour against Sociedad for just his second LaLiga appearance in Madrid colours.

The champions head into the contest with Diego Simeone's side trailing them by five points in the table, having played a game more.

However, they are unbeaten in the past nine league derby matches and are the only side from Spain's top flight to have played at the Wanda Metropolitano and avoided defeat.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Showdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Madrid Derby Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos