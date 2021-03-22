March 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Luis Suarez Scores 500th Career Goal

Luis Suarez Scores 500th Career Goal

Luis Suarez has reached 500 career goals for club and country after opening the scoring for Atletico Madrid against Deportivo Alaves

Omnisport 22 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Luis Suarez Scores 500th Career Goal
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates with teammate Stefan Savic after scoring a goal against Alaves
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Luis Suarez Scores 500th Career Goal
outlookindia.com
2021-03-22T10:38:33+05:30

Luis Suarez has reached 500 career goals for club and country after scoring Atletico Madrid's winner against Deportivo Alaves. (More Football News)

The Uruguay forward nodded in Kieran Trippier's right-wing cross with 54 minutes gone at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday to bring up a significant personal milestone. 

Alaves thought they would restore parity late on, but Jan Oblak made a superb save from Joselu's penalty, ensuring Suarez's goal proved enough.

Since starting his professional career with Nacional in his homeland and finding the back of the net on 12 occasions, Suarez has represented a further five clubs across Europe.

He has proved prolific at each one, scoring 15 goals for Groningen, 111 for Ajax, 82 for Liverpool, 198 for Barcelona, and now 19 for Atletico.

With a further 63 goals to his name for the Uruguay national team, the 34-year-old is now on 500 in the professional game.

They have come in just 794 appearances – a rate of a goal every 1.5 games.

Suarez's goals have helped him win league titles in Uruguay, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as the Champions League and Copa America.

He is hoping to add another LaLiga title to his honours list this term, with Atleti leading both Barcelona and Real Madrid going into the final stages of the campaign.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Jason Holder Takes 5/27, West Indies Dismiss Sri Lanka For 169

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Luis Suarez Football Atletico Madrid La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos