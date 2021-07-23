Live, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 2: India Vying For Six Medals In Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery

After a magnificent opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, athletes will get down to serious business in their respective disciplines from Saturday morning. Given India's momentum ahead of Tokyo 2020 in shooting, archery and weightlifting, hopes of striking it big on Day 2 is a massive possibility. Two world No. 1s -- shooter Elavenil Valarivan and archer Deepika Kumari -- will be on show and considering their potential and form, should finish among the medals. (FULL DAY 2 SCHEDULE)





PREVIEW



Tokyo is three-and-a-half-hours ahead of India and when Indian fans sip their first cup of tea, they will know if young Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma have won medals in their pet event, the 10m air pistol. And by lunch time, India will know if lone weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won a medal or Deepika and Pravin Yadav are in the medal rounds of mixed archery or Elavenil and Apurvi Chandela have lived up to their promise in 10m air rifle event.







Boxer Vikas Krishan, in his third Olympics, will be in action and so will be the promising badminton doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The hockey teams will also start their campaign with the women, led by Rani, facing defending Olympic champions the Netherlands and the men, led by flagbearer Manpreet Singh, starting in the morning with a pool match against New Zealand.



These Games are expected to see a new India turning the corner in their Olympic journey. They have won 28 medals in all so far with hockey accounting for eight gold medals. Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) is the only individual gold medallist in shooting. India won just two medals at Rio 2016 and in Tokyo, where India are fielding a record 120-plus athletes, the nation is hoping to surpass London 2012's record haul of six medals - two silvers and four bronze. (LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

