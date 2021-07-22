Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule Of Indians Participating At Tokyo With Live Streaming, Live TV Timings

Only 28 India members - comprising six officials and 22 athletes- will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place in the newly-built Olympic Stadium.

This after the organisers suggested restricting the number of athletes attending the curtain-raiser to bare minimum due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the information shared hockey will have only one representative in men's team captain Manpreet Singh, who will be a flag-bearer alongside boxer MC Mary Kom.

Boxing will see entire contingent followed by table tennis and sailing with four. Rowing will have two participating members while gymnastics, swimming and fencing will have one each.

Athletes from archery, judo, badminton, weightlifting, tennis, shooting and hockey will not take part of the ceremony.

India has a record total of 119 athletes in their official contingent this time around. It has improved on their total of 117 athletes in the 2016 Rio Olympics by two. Out of the 119 Indian athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. The contingent, whose average age is 26.99 years, has a wide-range —skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, 45, is the oldest among the lot whereas 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, 18, is the youngest. The contingent has six 19-year-olds.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

Archery

July 23: Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds,from 5:30AM

July 24: Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches —Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari,from 6AM

July 26: Men’s Team Eliminations, Medal Matches —Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai,from 6AM

July 27 to 30: Men’s and Women’s Individual Eliminations, Medal Matches,TBD

Artistic Gymnastics

July 25: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification —Pranati Nayak,from6:30AM

July 29 to August 3: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Final —Pranati Nayak,TBD

Athletics

July 30: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats —Avinash Sable,from 5:30AM

July 30: Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 —MP Jabir,from 7:25AM

July 30: Women’s 100m Round 1 —Dutee Chand, from 8:10AM

July 30: Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 —Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, from 4:30PM

July 31: Women’s Discus Throw Qualification —Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, from 6AM

July 31: Men’s Long Jump Qualification —M Sreeshankar, from 3:40PM

July 31: Mixed 4x400m Relay Final —Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan (if qualify), from 6:05PM

July 31: Women’s 100m Semi-Final and Final —Dutee Chand (if qualifies),from 6:20PM

August 2: Men’s Long Jump Final —M Sreeshankar (if qualifies),from 7:20 AM

August 2: Women’s 200m Round 1 —Dutee Chand, from 7:30AM

August 2: Women’s Discus Throw Final —Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur,from 5:30 PM

August 2: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final —Avinash Sable (if qualifies),from 5:45PM

August 3: Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification —Annu Rani, from 5:50AM

August 3: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final —MP Jabir (if qualifies),from 8:50AM

August 3: Men’s Shot Put Qualification —Tajinder Singh Toor, from3:45PM

August 3: Women’s 200m Final —Dutee Chand (if qualifies),from 6:20PM

August 4: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification —Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, from 5:35AM

August 5: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final —KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, from 1PM

August 6: Men’s 50km Race Walk Final —Gurpreet Singh,from 2AM

August 6: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final —Bhawna Jat, Priyanka, from1PM

August 6: Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 —Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, from 4:55PM

August 6: Women’s Javelin Throw Final —Annu Rani (if qualifies),from 5:20PM

August 7: Men’s Javelin Throw Final —Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh (if qualifies),from 4:30PM

August 7: Men’s 4×400 m Relay Final —Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya (if qualify), from 6:20PM

Badminton

July 24: Men’s Doubles Group Stage —Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, from 8:50AM

July 24: Men’s Singles Group Stage —Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha, from 9:30AM

July 25: Women’s Singles Group Stage —PV Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia, from 6:40AM

July 26 to 29: All events (Group Stage Matches) —PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty,from 5:30AM

July 26 to29: Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals —Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if qualify),from 5:30AM

July 30: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles Round of 16 —Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu (if qualify),from 5:30AM

July 31: Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals —Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if qualify),from 5:30AM

July 31: Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals —PV Sindhu (if qualifies),from 2:30AM

August 1: Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals —Sai Praneeth (if qualifies),from 9:30AM

August 1: Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match —Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if qualify),from 5PM

August 2: Men’s Singles Semi-Final, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Matches —PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (if qualify),from 9:30AM

August 2: Men’s Singles Finals —Sai Praneeth (if qualifies),from 5:30PM

Boxing

July 27: Women’s Welterweight Round of 32 —Lovlina Borgohain, from 7:30AM

July 24: Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 —Vikas Krishan, from 7:30am

July 29: Men’s Super Heavyweight Round of 32 —Satish Kumar,from 1:30PM

July 25: Women’s Flyweight Round of 32 —Mary Kom,from 7:30AM

July 28: Women’s Middleweight Round of 32 —Pooja Rani,from 7:30AM

July 25: Men’s Lightweight Round of 32 —Manish Kaushik, from 7:30AM

July 31: Men’s Flyweight Round of 32 —Amit Panghal,from 7:30AM

July 26: Men’s Middleweight Round of 32 —Ashish Kumar,from 7:30AM

July 30: Women’s Lightweight Round of 32 —Simranjit Kaur,from 7:30AM

July 31 to August 8: All Categories (Round of 16, Final Rounds, and Medal Matches) —if boxers qualify, TBD

Equestrian

July 30: Eventing Individual Qualifier (Dressage Individual Session 1 & 2) —Fouaad Mirza,from 5AM

Fencing

July 26: Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 —CA Bhavani Devi,from 5:30AM

July 26: Women’s Sabre Individual Subsequent Rounds and Medal Matches —CA Bhavani Devi (if qualifies),from 6:25AM

Golf

July 29: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 —Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane,from 4AM

July 30: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 —Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane,from 4AM

July 31: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 —Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4AM

August 1: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round —Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane,from 4AM

August 4: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 —Aditi Ashok, from 4AM

August 5: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 —Aditi Ashok,from 4AM

August 6: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 —Aditi Ashok,from 4AM

August 7: Women’s Individual StrokeplayMedal Round —Aditi Ashok, from 4AM

Hockey

July 24: Men’s Pool A —India vs New Zealand,6:30AM

July 24: Women’s Pool A —India vs Netherlands, 4:15PM

July 25: Men’s Pool A —India vs Australia,3PM

July 26: Women’s Pool A —India vs Germany, 5:45PM

July 27: Men’s Pool A —India vs Spain, 6:30AM

July 28: Women’s Pool A —India vs Great Britain,6:30AM

July 29: Men’s Pool A—India vs Argentina, 6AM

July 30: Women’s Pool A —India vs Ireland, 8:15AM

July 30: Men’s Pool A —India vs Japan,3PM

July 31: Women’s Pool A —India vs South Africa,8:45AM

August 1: Men’s Quarter-Final —if qualify,from 6AM

August 2: Women’s Quarter-Final —if qualify, from 6AM

August 3: Men’s Semi-Final —if qualify, from 7AM

August 4: Women’s Semi-Final —if qualify, from 7AM

August 5: Men’s Medal Matches —if qualify, from 7AM and 3:30PM

August 6: Women’s Medal Matches —if qualify,from 7AM and 3:30PM

Judo

July 24: Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds —Sushila Devi Likmabam,from 7:30AM

July 25: Women’s 48kg Medal Matches —Sushila Devi Likmabam (if qualifies),TBD

Shooting

July 24: Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification —Elavenil Valarivan,Apurvi Chandela, from 5AM

July 24: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification —Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, from 9:30AM

July 24: Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final —Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (if qualify), from10:15AM

July 24: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final —Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma (if qualify), from 12PM

July 25: Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification —Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 5:30AM

July 25: Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 —Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan,from 6AM

July 25: Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final —Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (if qualify), from 7:45AM

July 25: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification —Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, from 9:30AM

July 25: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final —Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar (if qualify), from 12PM

July 25: Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 —Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, from 6:30AM

July 25: Skeet Men’s Final —Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, from 12:10PM

July 26: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification —Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 5:30AM

July 26: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches —Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from 7:30AM

July 26: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification —Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil, from 9:45AM

July 26: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches —Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil (if qualify), from 11:45AM

July 29: Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision —Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, from 5:30AM

July 30: Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid —Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat,from 5:30AM

July 30: Women’s 25m Pistol Final —Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (if qualify), from 10:20AM

July 31: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification —Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, from 8:30AM

July 31: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Final —Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant (if qualify),from 1:30PM

August 2: Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification —Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, from 7AM

August 2: Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Final —Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (if qualify), from 1:10PM

Swimming

July 25: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats —Srihari Nataraj,from3:30PMJuly25:Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats —Maana Patel,from3:30PM

July25:Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats —Sajan Prakash,from4:10PMJuly26:Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats —Sajan Prakash,from3:30PMJuly29:Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats —Sajan Prakash, fromm4:10PM

TableTennis

July 24 to 27: Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 —G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee,from5:30AMJuly24:Mixed Doubles Round of 16 —Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 7:45AM

July 25: Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final —Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 6:30AM

July 26: Mixed Doubles Medal Matches —Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 5:30PM

July 29: Women’s Singles Medal Matches —Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee (if qualify), from 5:30PM

July 30: Men’s Singles Medal Matches —G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal (if qualify), from 5:30PM

Tennis

July 24 to August 1: Women’s Doubles —Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina,TBD

Weightlifting

July24:Women’s 49kg Group B —Mirabai Chanu,from6:20AMJuly24:Women’s 49kg Medal Round —Mirabai Chanu (if qualify),from10:20AM

Wrestling

August 3: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Sonam Malik, from 8AM

August 3:Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semi-Final —Sonam Malik (if qualifies),later in the day

August 4: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Repechages —Sonam Malik (if qualifies),from 7:30AM

August 4: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Medal Matches —Sonam Malik (if qualifies),later in the day

August 4: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quater-Finals —Anshu Malik, from 8AM

August 4: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals —Anshu Malik (if qualifies),

August 4: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Ravi Kumar Dahiya, from 8AM

August 4: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals —Ravi Kumar Dahiya (if qualifies)

August 4: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Deepak Punia, from 8AM

August 4: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semi-Finals —Deepak Punia (if qualifies),

August 5: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg and Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Medal Matches —Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia, from 7:30 AM

August 5: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Vinesh Phogat, from 8AM

August 5: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semi-Finals —Vinesh Phogat (if qualifies),

August6: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Repechages —Vinesh Phogat (if qualifies), from 7:30AM

August 6: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Medal Matches —Vinesh Phogat (if qualifies),

August 6: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Bajrang Punia,from 8AM

August 6: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semi-Finals —Bajrang Punia (if qualifies),

August 6: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals —Seema Bisla, from 8AM

August 6: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semi-Final —Seema Bisla (if qualifies),

August 7: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechage and Medal Matches —Bajrang Punia (if qualifies),from 7:30AM

August 7: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Repechage and Medal Matches —Seema Bisla (if qualifies),from 7:30AM

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

SonyTEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo Olympics with English commentary. On the other hand, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will live broadcast with Hindi commentary. Doordarshan Network will also do the same in India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine