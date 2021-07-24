Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Vikas Krishan Ousted, Loses Opening Bout To Japan's Quincy Okazawa

July 24, 2021
Okazawa dominated from start to finish, controlling the proceedings with ease against the two-time Olympian Krishan

PTI 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:47 pm
Vikas Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye as he crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics.
File Photo
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout of the Olympic Games here on Saturday, a thoroughly disappointing start for the nine-strong team.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.

He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.  

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympian Indian.

The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

