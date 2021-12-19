Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Kidambi Srikanth is the first Indian men's badminton player to reach the singles final of a BWF World Championships. He plays Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday. Watch live streaming.

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live
Kidambi Srikanth (R), who beat Lakshya Sen in the semis, will be in a historic final as he attempts to become the first Indian man to win a BWF World Championships title. Watch live streaming of Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew. | Twitter

Trending

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T10:57:13+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:57 am

All eyes will be on Kidambi Srikanth in the final of the BWF World Championships 2021 when he faces Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s singles final in Huelva, Spain on Sunday evening. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew is expected around 7:30 PM IST. It is the fifth and last final match of the day. Days proceedings start at 2:30 PM IST.

Srikanth etched his name in the history books when he came from behind to beat compatriot Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian semifinal on Saturday night. Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No.1, saw off Sen 17-21, 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

 The BWF World Championships 2021 final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will be live telecast on Star Sports 3. Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew summit clash.

Ranked 22 in the world, Loh Kean Yew survived a stiff challenge from Danish Anders Antonsen in the semifinals to set up a final date with Srikanth. Kean Yew won 23-21, 21-14. Both Srikanth and Kean Yew have met only once in the past during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. This will be Yew's maiden world championship final.

No other Indian male shuttler has won gold in the BWF World Championships and Kidambi Srikanth stands a great chance to become the first one to do so. Sen (2021), Prakash Padukone (1983) and B Sai Praneeth (2019) have all settled for bronze medals.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Saturday’s win was a huge moment not only for Indian badminton but also for world No. 14 Srikanth, who had endured injuries and a loss of form that saw him miss the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, since winning four Super Series titles in 2017.

Earlier in the tournament, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Pablo Abian (Round of 64), Li Shi Feng (Round of 32), Lu Guang Zu (Round of 16), Mark Caljouw (quarterfinal) and Sen (semifinal) en route to the summit clash. Srikanth’s last medal came in 2019 when he had to settle for a silver at the India Open losing to Viktor Axelsen in the final.

Tags

Koushik Paul Srikanth Kidambi Lakshya Sen Spain Badminton BWF World Championships Badminton World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: England Strike Early On Day 4, Australia (88/4) Lead By 325 Runs

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Semis, First Indian Male To Enter World Championships Final -- Highlights

Aston Villa Vs Burnley Postponed As Premier League Grapples With COVID Outbreak

Srihari Nataraj Registers Best Indian Performance In World Swimming Championships

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Live Streaming Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Watch Pre-quarterfinal Matches Live

Live Streaming Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Watch Pre-quarterfinal Matches Live

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Take Control On Day 3 At Adelaide

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Take Control On Day 3 At Adelaide

ISL 2021-22: Leaders Mumbai City FC Start Favourites Against Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22: Leaders Mumbai City FC Start Favourites Against Kerala Blasters

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement