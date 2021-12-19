Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth

Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021 men's singles final between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in Huelva, Spain. Both players are in a world championships final for the first time.

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth
Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from becoming the first Indian man to win a world badminton championship title. Get here live scores and updates of Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew men's singles final to be played in Huelva, Spain on Sunday. | AP-PTI

Trending

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T17:40:33+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 5:40 pm

Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from becoming a world champion. No Indian man has ever played the men's singles final in a BWF World Championships and Srikanth, a former world No. 1, is now on the cusp of badminton history. If Srikanth wins the world title, he will be the second Indian after PV Sindhu to win this coveted crown. Standing between the 28-year-old Indian and the world title is Singaporean Loh Kean Yew. A giant-killer, this will be Yew's maiden world championship final. Follow updates and scores here:

LIVE STREAMING | NEWS

5:36 PM IST: In Dhaka, the Indian men's hockey team mauled Japan 6-0 in their final round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. Read the report HERE.

5:25 PM IST: India is 10th in the all-time medal table. 20 countries have at least won one medal. And leaders, of course, is China with a whopping 189 medals.

5:06 PM IST: A recap of India's performance

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

11 Indians entered the 2021 BWF World Championships, in all events - men's singles, women's singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Eight survived the first round, then six entered the third round. Four reached quarters, and two semis.

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy;
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu;
Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy, Arun George/Sanyam Shukla, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila;
Women’s doubles: Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh, Maneesha K/Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy;
Mixed doubles: Saurabh Sharma/Anoushka Parikh, MR Arjun/Maneesha K, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Utkarsh Arora/Karishma Wadkar

4:59 PM IST: Path to the final for Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikanth - vs Pablo Abian Vicen (21-12, 21-16); vs Li Shifeng (15-21, 21-18, 21-17); vs Lu Guangzu (21-10, 21-15); vs Mark Caljouw (21-8, 21-7); vs Lakshya Sen (17-21, 21-14, 21-17)

Loh Kean Yew - vs Victor Axelsen (14-21, 21-9, 21-6); vs Luka Wraber (21-4, 21-8); vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (21-4, 21-7); vs HS Pranoy (21-14, 21-12); vs Anders Antonsen (23-21, 21-14)

4:46 PM IST: We have two more doubles finals before the big showdown between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. Top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China take on Korean second-seeds, Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the women's doubles. It will be followed by the men's doubles final between Japan's Takuri Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi and China's He Ji Ting/Tan Qiang.

4:35 PM IST: Akane Yamaguchi takes the women's single crown. The second-seeded Japanese defeated top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in straight games (21-14, 21-11). Earlier in the day,  Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight games (21-13, 21-14) for women's doubles crown.

Preview

Kidambi Srikanth is on the path to redemption. Having missed the Tokyo Olympics due to qualification criteria, Sunday's World Badminton Championship final will place the 28-year-old Andhra born in an exclusive club of Indians who won medals at the BWF World Championships.

Srikanth has already made history. He defeated countryman Lakshya Sen to become the first Indian man to enter the final of the world championships men's singles. Srikanth can go one better if he wins the gold medal. Only PV Sindhu has won the world championship. She did it in 2019 at Basel in Switzerland, whipping Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.

Even if Kidambi Srikanth finishes second best on Sunday, he would have improved upon bronze medals by Prakash Padukone (1983) and B Sai Praneeth (2019).

Yew caption inside: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew has beaten six of the world's top 10 players in the last three months. (BWF)

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew has beaten six of the world's top 10 players in the last three months. (Photo: BWF)

Srikanth will start favourites against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in Sunday's final. Srikanth is ranked 14th in the world while Yew is 22nd.

In head-to-head, Srikanth has a 1-0 win-loss record against Yew. The two met during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Srikanth emerged 21-17 and 21-1 winner.

But this will be a different setting and Yew can be dangerous. On Saturday, Yew, in his second world championship, beat Denmark's world No. 3 Anders Antonsen 23-21, 21-14 in the semi-final. Yew has beaten six out of the world's top 10 players in the last three months.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Srikanth Kidambi Spain Badminton Badminton World Championships BWF World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England (82/4) Need 386, Australia Aim 9th Straight Day-Night Test Win On Day 5 - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement