Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, Live Scores, World Badminton Championship Final: History Beckons India's Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from becoming a world champion. No Indian man has ever played the men's singles final in a BWF World Championships and Srikanth, a former world No. 1, is now on the cusp of badminton history. If Srikanth wins the world title, he will be the second Indian after PV Sindhu to win this coveted crown. Standing between the 28-year-old Indian and the world title is Singaporean Loh Kean Yew. A giant-killer, this will be Yew's maiden world championship final. Follow updates and scores here:

5:25 PM IST: India is 10th in the all-time medal table. 20 countries have at least won one medal. And leaders, of course, is China with a whopping 189 medals.

5:06 PM IST: A recap of India's performance

11 Indians entered the 2021 BWF World Championships, in all events - men's singles, women's singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Eight survived the first round, then six entered the third round. Four reached quarters, and two semis.

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy;

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu;

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy, Arun George/Sanyam Shukla, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila;

Women’s doubles: Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh, Maneesha K/Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy;

Mixed doubles: Saurabh Sharma/Anoushka Parikh, MR Arjun/Maneesha K, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Utkarsh Arora/Karishma Wadkar

4:59 PM IST: Path to the final for Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikanth - vs Pablo Abian Vicen (21-12, 21-16); vs Li Shifeng (15-21, 21-18, 21-17); vs Lu Guangzu (21-10, 21-15); vs Mark Caljouw (21-8, 21-7); vs Lakshya Sen (17-21, 21-14, 21-17)

Loh Kean Yew - vs Victor Axelsen (14-21, 21-9, 21-6); vs Luka Wraber (21-4, 21-8); vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (21-4, 21-7); vs HS Pranoy (21-14, 21-12); vs Anders Antonsen (23-21, 21-14)

4:46 PM IST: We have two more doubles finals before the big showdown between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. Top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China take on Korean second-seeds, Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the women's doubles. It will be followed by the men's doubles final between Japan's Takuri Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi and China's He Ji Ting/Tan Qiang.

4:35 PM IST: Akane Yamaguchi takes the women's single crown. The second-seeded Japanese defeated top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in straight games (21-14, 21-11). Earlier in the day, Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight games (21-13, 21-14) for women's doubles crown.

Preview

Kidambi Srikanth is on the path to redemption. Having missed the Tokyo Olympics due to qualification criteria, Sunday's World Badminton Championship final will place the 28-year-old Andhra born in an exclusive club of Indians who won medals at the BWF World Championships.

Srikanth has already made history. He defeated countryman Lakshya Sen to become the first Indian man to enter the final of the world championships men's singles. Srikanth can go one better if he wins the gold medal. Only PV Sindhu has won the world championship. She did it in 2019 at Basel in Switzerland, whipping Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.

Even if Kidambi Srikanth finishes second best on Sunday, he would have improved upon bronze medals by Prakash Padukone (1983) and B Sai Praneeth (2019).

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew has beaten six of the world's top 10 players in the last three months. (Photo: BWF)

Srikanth will start favourites against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in Sunday's final. Srikanth is ranked 14th in the world while Yew is 22nd.

In head-to-head, Srikanth has a 1-0 win-loss record against Yew. The two met during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Srikanth emerged 21-17 and 21-1 winner.

Closing semifinals match sees ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° Anders Antonsen and ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ Loh Kean Yew in a striking challenge.#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/TB8KUuThoq — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 19, 2021

But this will be a different setting and Yew can be dangerous. On Saturday, Yew, in his second world championship, beat Denmark's world No. 3 Anders Antonsen 23-21, 21-14 in the semi-final. Yew has beaten six out of the world's top 10 players in the last three months.