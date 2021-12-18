Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth, Live Scores, BWF World Championships 2021: All-Indian Badminton Semi-final

In the first men's singles semi-final of BWF World Championships 2021, Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other in Huelva, Spain Saturday. Follow live badminton scores and updates here.

Lakshya Sen, right, Kidambi Srikanth, left, often practice together. But tonight, it will be a different. Follow live updates and scores of Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth, BWF World Championships semi-final match. | Courtesy: Twitter (@srikidambi)

2021-12-18T21:28:33+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 9:28 pm

It's Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth in Huelva, Spain on Saturday as two Indian shuttlers chase badminton history. The winner tonight will become the first Indian male shuttler to enter the BWF World Championships singles final. PV Sindhu has done it, winning the women's singles event in the last edition. Follow live updates and scores of Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth badminton match, being played at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin:

9:26 PM IST: Here are the key stats before the match -

World number 19 Lakhya Sen is unseeded here, while world number 14 Kidambi Srikanth is seeded 12. This will be Sen's 28th match this year, and he has a 17-11 win-loss record. Overall, Sen has a career win-loss record of 168-58. Srikanth has so far played 397 professional matches, winning 256. In 2021, he has played 34, winning 18.

9:00 PM IST: The evening session has already started with the women's doubles semi-final between the two Korean pairs, Kim Soyeong/Kong Heeyong and Lee Sohee/Chin Seung-chan.  It will be followed by a men's doubles semis between Japan's Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi and Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin/Toe Ee Yi. 

Preview

India has so far won 10 medals in BWF World Championships - one gold, three silver and six bronze. Seven of those have come in women's events -- one gold, three silver and three bronze. And with Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in the semis, the count will increase to 12. By making the semis, both Srikanth and Sen have assured themselves of at least a bronze. 

This is the first time that two Indian male shuttlers are fighting for a spot in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships. Only two Indian men's singles players have won BWF World Championships medals before, both bronze by Prakash Padukone in 1983 and B Sai Praneeth in 219.

Lakshya Sen, 20, survived a three-game thriller to beat China's Jun Peng Zhao 21-15 15-21 22-20 and joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the last four.

Unseeded Sen is competing in his first BWF World Championship. And he will face a stiff challenge against the former world number one Srikanth, who defeated Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the quarters.

