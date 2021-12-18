Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth: Watch BWF World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live

Two Indian shuttlers, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, will take on each other for a place in the men's singles final at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2021 on Saturday. The men's singles semi-final will be telecast live. Here's all you need to know about the Lakhya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth match. (More Badminton News)

By making the semis, they have assured India two medals and one finalist in the men's singles competition. The winner will take on either Anders Antonsen of Denmark or Kean Yew Loh of Singapore, who defeated India's HS Prannoy in another quarter-final match.

Irrespective of the result, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will now join the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian male medal winners at badminton's showpiece event.

PV Sindhu, who lost to Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the women's singles quarterfinals, remains the only Indian to win the world crown.

Srikanth, seeded 12th in the tournament, took just 26 minutes to beat Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in straight games (21-8, 21-7). But unseeded Sen needed more than an hour to get the better of China's Jun Peng Zhao (21-15, 15-21, 22-20) in a three-game quarter-final match.

This will be the first meeting between Sen and Srikanth in the BWF circuit. Sen, ranked 19th in the world has a career win-loss record of 168-56 in 226, while Srikanth, ranked 14th, has a 256-141 in 397 matches. And the winner tonight will become the first Indian to enter the men's singles final at the World Badminton Championships.

It will be a clash between two generations of Indian shuttlers. Sen, 20, is a fast-rising shuttler who loves to play attacking game, a trait he inherited from the likes of Srikanth. And the youngster from Almora will need more than his attacking game to beat the former world number from Ravulapalem. Srikanth, 28, is on a path to redemption after his recent slump.

With that, here is all you need to know about the match:

Where is the BWF World Championships 2021, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth semi-final match taking place?

The BWF World Championships 2021, men's singles semi-final match between Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva, Spain.

When is the BWF World Championships 2021, men's singles semi-final match between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth?

The BWF World Championships 2021, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth semi-final match will be played on December 18.

What time is Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth semi-final match at BWF World Championships 2021?

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth men's singles semi-final at BWF World Championships 2021 is tentatively scheduled to start at 21:50 PM IST.

Both the men's singles semi-finals at BWF World Championships 2021 are scheduled for the evening session on Day 7 of the competition. The evening session starts not before 4:00 PM local time/8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch BWF World Championships 2021, men's singles semi-final match between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth?

The BWF World Championships, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth semi-final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 3.

How to watch the BWF World Championships 2021, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth online?

The live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth semi-final match will available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.