October 18, 2020
SRH Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Hyderabad Bowl First Against Kolkata

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders can't afford to drop points in IPL 2020 any more. Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs KKR here

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2020
David Warner and Eoin Morgan
2020-10-18T15:20:53+05:30

The battle for the fourth playoff spot in IPL 2020 is getting intense by the day. With four teams within two points of each other, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are under pressure to win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both former IPL champions, KKR and SRH are yet to find their bearings in the tournament. KKR even had to change captains but Eoin Morgan replacing Dinesh Karthik did little to change the team's fortune. KKR suffered a massive eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Morgan conceded that KKR were never in the race versus MI. David Warner's SRH have been inconsistent as well. Warner and Jonny Bairstow has scored at times but the middle order has been disappointing and SRH has suffered from lack of partnerships. Sunrisers lost their last game by 20 runs against Chennai Super Kings. There is not much to choose between KKR and SRH. Just that KKR have one more win (4) than SRH after eight matches each. Get live cricket scores between SRH vs KKR here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

3:03 PM IST: David Warner wins the toss and Hyderabad will bowl first.

3:09 PM IST: A couple of changes for both sides. Basil Thampi and Abdul Samad in for Shahbaz Nadeem and Khaleel Ahmed in the SRH XI, while Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson replaced Prasidh Krishna and Chris Green in KKR XI. Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

