Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan are coming off defeats and need to step up in Abu Dhabi on Sunday if they have to make the IPL 2020 playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the first leg encounter of IPL 2020 but this is a crucial phase of the tournament where two points and a good run-rate matter a lot.Both SRH and KKR will be playing their ninth game each in IPL 2020. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have three wins, Kolkata have one more. KKR suffered a massive eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Eoin Morgan led KKR after Dinesh Karthik gave up the captaincy to focus on his batting. But it made no difference to the team's performance. Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to find their feet in this tournament. David Warner's team has suffered from consistency and has been overdependent on the top three batsmen for runs. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs KKR here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

