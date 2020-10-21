KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

October 21, 2020
Corona
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore need a win to keep their chances of a spot in the IPL playoffs alive. Get here live cricket scores and ball by ball updates of KKR vs RCB here

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2020
New Zealander Lockie Ferguson took three wickets in his first match for KKR in IPL 2020. He will face a big test against RCB's strong batting line-up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday
Courtesy: BCCI
2020-10-21T16:56:44+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. Their first leg match in IPL 2020 resulted in a big 82-run win for RCB and Virat Kohli's team has shown the right intent to run the full distance in this IPL 2020. RCB and KKR have both won their last games but in contrasting styles. While RCB rode another masterclass from AB De Villiers to steamroll Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders escaped to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad after a Super Over separated the teams in Abu Dhabi. The difference between RCB and KKR are just two points but Kohli's team has looked in far better control than Eoin Morgan's. This has largely come from the balance that RCB has and KKR doesn't. KKR found a new hero in Lockie Ferguson in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kiwi pacer took three wickets for 15 runs and was very impressive. Ferguson's real IPL test awaits against RCB's very strong batting line-up led by Kohli and AB De Villiers. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

