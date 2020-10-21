Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi, Live Cricket Scores: KKR's Lockie Ferguson Faces RCB Test

Fresh off a Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders will not be short on steely nerves when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi in an IPL 2020 match on Wednesday. KKR have five wins from nine games but still don't look confident enough to challenge Virat Kohli's RCB. The difference between RCB and KKR may be just two points but in all practical terms, Bangalore has looked one of the most complete teams in the tournament after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. KKR found a new hero in Lockie Ferguson in their hard-fought win against SRH on Sunday. The Kiwi quickie took three wickets for 15 runs in his four overs but will how he manages to keep RCB's in-form batsmen like Kohli, AB De Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch quiet remains to be seen. Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth in the standings with 10 points. RCB are two points ahead and in the third position behind Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. So a win for either team will be a major boost going forward. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RCB here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine