Live, India at Tokyo Olympics, July 29: Spotlight On PV Sindhu, Mary Kom

A well-rested PV Sindhu and Mary Kom look to advance in their respective disciplines on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. The Indian men's hockey team faces Olympic champions Argentina and a win will bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Two talented shooters -- the young Manu Bhaker and the experience Rahi Sarnobat -- will be back in action and so will archer Atanu Das. Indians are not playing for any medals today. India still have only Mirabai Chanu's medal to show. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY 7 SCHEDULE)



The business end of Tokyo 2020 has started for both PV Sindhu and Mary Kom. The veteran boxer, in her second Olympics after Ri0 2016, will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot in the women's 51kg category. Mary Kom will play against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016.



PV Sindhu will clash with Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in a pre-quarterfinal tie. The Rio 2016 silver medallist has a 6-2 win-loss record against Blichfeldt but their last meeting at the Yonex Thailand Open in January this year ended in a defeat for PV Sindhu.



Fresh from wining a gold at the World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Rahi Sarnobat will lead India's challenge in the women's 25m air pistol competition. She and Manu Bhaker will have to go through two days of qualification on Thursday (precision round) before the top eight are separated after the second rapid-fire round (on Friday).



India's top golfer Anirban Lahiri and rookie Udayan Mane tee off on Thursday. There is not cutoff at Tokyo Olympics and all golfers play all four rounds in groups of three. This is Lahiri's second Olympics after Rio 2016.

