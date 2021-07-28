India at Tokyo Olympics: July 29 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu, Mary Kom Eye Quarterfinal Berths

The spotlight will be on PV Sindhu and Mary Kom on Thursday. The veteran boxer, in her second Olympics after Ri0 2016, will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot in the women's 51kg category. Mary Kom will play against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016. PV Sindhu will clash with Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in a pre-quarterfinal tie. The shooters will be back in action with Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker taking the field in the first Precision round of qualification in the women’s 25M pistol competition at the Asaka Shooting range. Archer Atanu Das will be in the qualification rounds of the men's individual competition. He is the only one left after Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai lost on Wednesday. The Indian men's national hockey team will play Olympic champions Argentina. India won't be vying for any medals on Thursday. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 RESULTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 7, July 28 full schedule



**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)



ARCHERY



Men’s individual



Round of 64 - Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei) - 7:31 AM IST



Round of 32 - If Atanu Das qualifies - 8:10 AM IST



BADMINTON



Women's Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) - 6.15 AM IST



BOXING



Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+kg)



Round of 16 - Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) - 8:48 AM IST



Women’s Flyweight (48-51kg)



Round of 16 - Mary Kom vs Ingrit Victoria Valencia (Colombia) - 3:36 PM IST



GOLF



Men’s individual Stroke Play - Round 1



Anirban Lahiri - 5:20 AM IST onwards



Udayan Mane - 7:40 AM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Men’s Pool A: India vs Argentina - 6:00 AM IST



ROWING



Men’s lightweight double sculls



Final B (for classification 6 to 12th places) - Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 5:20 AM IST



SAILING



Men’s Laser Standard



Vishnu Saravanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Men’s 49er



KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Women’s Laser Radial



Nethra Kumanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:45 AM IST onwards



SHOOTING



Women’s 25m pistol



Precision qualification - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5:30 AM IST



SWIMMING



Men’s 100m Butterfly



Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash - 4:16 PM IST





WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine