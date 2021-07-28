India at Tokyo Olympics: July 29 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu, Mary Kom Eye Quarterfinal Berths

The spotlight will be on PV Sindhu and Mary Kom on Thursday. The veteran boxer, in her second Olympics after Ri0 2016, will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot in the women's 51kg category. Mary Kom will play against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016. PV Sindhu will clash with Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in a pre-quarterfinal tie. The shooters will be back in action with Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker taking the field in the first Precision round of qualification in the women’s 25M pistol competition at the Asaka Shooting range. Archer Atanu Das will be in the qualification rounds of the men's individual competition. He is the only one left after Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai lost on Wednesday. The Indian men's national hockey team will play Olympic champions Argentina. India won't be vying for any medals on Thursday. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 RESULTS)
India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 7, July 28 full schedule
**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)
ARCHERY
Men’s individual
Round of 64 - Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei) - 7:31 AM IST
Round of 32 - If Atanu Das qualifies - 8:10 AM IST
BADMINTON
Women's Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) - 6.15 AM IST
BOXING
Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+kg)
Round of 16 - Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) - 8:48 AM IST
Women’s Flyweight (48-51kg)
Round of 16 - Mary Kom vs Ingrit Victoria Valencia (Colombia) - 3:36 PM IST
GOLF
Men’s individual Stroke Play - Round 1
Anirban Lahiri - 5:20 AM IST onwards
Udayan Mane - 7:40 AM IST onwards
HOCKEY
Men’s Pool A: India vs Argentina - 6:00 AM IST
ROWING
Men’s lightweight double sculls
Final B (for classification 6 to 12th places) - Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 5:20 AM IST
SAILING
Men’s Laser Standard
Vishnu Saravanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST onwards
Men’s 49er
KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards
Women’s Laser Radial
Nethra Kumanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:45 AM IST onwards
SHOOTING
Women’s 25m pistol
Precision qualification - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5:30 AM IST
SWIMMING
Men’s 100m Butterfly
Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash - 4:16 PM IST
WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.
Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.
On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.
