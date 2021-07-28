July 28, 2021
India at Tokyo Olympics: July 29 Full Schedule - PV Sindhu, Mary Kom Eye Quarterfinal Berths

In Tokyo 2020 on Thursday, the Indian men's hockey team will face Olympic champions Argentina while golfers also tee off. Watch live

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:14 pm
PV Sindhu will be gunning for a quarterfinal spot in women's singles badminton at Tokyo 2020 campaign on Thursday.
AP Photo
2021-07-28T21:14:04+05:30

The spotlight will be on PV Sindhu and Mary Kom on Thursday. The veteran boxer, in her second Olympics after Ri0 2016, will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot in the women's 51kg category. Mary Kom will play against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016. PV Sindhu will clash with Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in a pre-quarterfinal tie. The shooters will be back in action with Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker taking the field in the first Precision round of qualification in the women’s 25M pistol competition at the Asaka Shooting range. Archer Atanu Das will be in the qualification rounds of the men's individual competition. He is the only one left after Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai lost on Wednesday. The Indian men's national hockey team will play Olympic champions Argentina. India won't be vying for any medals on Thursday. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 RESULTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 7, July 28 full schedule

**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

ARCHERY

Men’s individual

Round of 64 - Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei) - 7:31 AM IST

Round of 32 - If Atanu Das qualifies - 8:10 AM IST

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) - 6.15 AM IST

BOXING

Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+kg)

Round of 16 - Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) - 8:48 AM IST

Women’s Flyweight (48-51kg)

Round of 16 - Mary Kom vs Ingrit Victoria Valencia (Colombia) - 3:36 PM IST

GOLF

Men’s individual Stroke Play - Round 1

Anirban Lahiri - 5:20 AM IST onwards

Udayan Mane - 7:40 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool A: India vs Argentina - 6:00 AM IST

ROWING

Men’s lightweight double sculls

Final B (for classification 6 to 12th places) - Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 5:20 AM IST

SAILING

Men’s Laser Standard

Vishnu Saravanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Women’s Laser Radial

Nethra Kumanan - Race 7 and 8 - 8:45 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

Women’s 25m pistol

Precision qualification - Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5:30 AM IST

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash - 4:16 PM IST


WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

