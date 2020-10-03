Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Focus On KKR's Young Blood

Having suffered their first defeat of the IPL 2020 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back on Saturday as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Delhi Capitals will also play in Sharjah for the first time this season it could be a high-scoring encounter. Delhi Capitals have played 23 times against Kolkata Knight Riders -- winning 10 and losing 13 matches. KKR will bank on their youth power where Shubman Gill has been giving good starts but it remains to be seen how he handles DC pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. KKR of course have a lot of batting depth. Andre Russell showed some glimpses of his destructive self in the win against Rajasthan Royals while Eoin Morgan has been very steady in the middle. Skipper Dinesh Karthik is due for a big one for Kolkata Knight Riders. For Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been hitting the ball well but they will be up against KKR's young pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Get live cricket scores of DC vs KKR here. (Live Scorecard | Points table | News)

