Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Sharjah: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-by-ball Commentary

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, brimming with youthful energy, go head on in Sharjah Saturday night. It will be match No. 4 for both DC and KKR, who are level on points with two wins each and are in the top half of the points table. With powerful strokemakers on both sides, the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 match can see some high scores in Sharjah, a ground with shorter boundaries than Dubai or Abu Dhabi. For Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been hitting the ball well but they will be up against KKR's young pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. With Pat Cummins backing up Mavi and Nagarkoti, DC will have to be careful. Similarly, KKR will have to be watchful of Kagiso Rabada. The South African has been bowling incisive spells and remains a threat to the best of batsmen. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of DC vs KKR here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

