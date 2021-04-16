Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 4th T20: PAK Eye Historic Series Win

April 16, 2021
Poshan
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the fourth and final T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan here

Outlook Web Bureau 16 April 2021
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrates after winning the third T20 match against hosts South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa.
AP Photo
2021-04-16T16:14:29+05:30

Hosts South Africa will be fighting to save another series defeatas they take on Pakistan in the 4th fourth and final T20 International match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa on Friday. Pakistan won the ODI series and now lead the 4-match T20I series 2-1. Babar Azam's men are on the cusp of winning back-to-back T20I series against South Africa. Azam hit a sensational 122 from 59 balls to help Pakistan chase down South Africa's 203/5 with ease in the third match at the same venue on Wednesday. This will the 21st meeting in the shortest format of the game for both the sides. The head-to-head record is 10-10 now with Pakistan having won three of the last five meetings. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the fourth and final T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan here:


