South Africa Vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA-PAK Series Finale

Pakistan's limited-overs tour of South Africa 2021 concludes on Friday with the fourth and final T20 International match. And Babar Azam's men are on the cusp of winning back-to-back T20I series against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

Azam hit a sensational 122 from 59 balls to help Pakistan chase down South Africa's 203/5 with ease in the third match at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday. They now take on the Proteas with a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the same venue.

Pakistan, after taking the three-match series 2-1, started the T20I series with a four-wicket win in Johannesburg. the Proteas, handicapped by the departures of their established stars for the Indian Premier League, hit back with a 6-wicket win to level the series.

Earlier this year, Pakistan beat South Africa 2-1 in a three-match series at home.

Head to head: This will be their 21st meeting in the shortest format of the game, and the head-to-head record is 10-10 now. Pakistan have won three of the last five meetings.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Fourth and final T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan.

Date: April 16 (Friday)

Time: 6:00 PM IST / 02:30 PM Local

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Playing XIs in the last match:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Squads:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

