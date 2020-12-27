IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Attritional Morning Session In Melbourne, India Trail By 105 Runs At Lunch

The second India vs Australia Test in Melbourne is already looking like a match dominated by the bowlers. Twelve wickets fell on Day 1 and hosts Australia lost the advantage of winning the toss by managing all of 195 runs in their first innings. Now it will be the turn of the Indian batsmen to weather the Australian pace battery. India were 36 for the loss of Mayank Agarwal's wicket at stumps on Saturday but they showed the determination and temperament to battle it out. Day 2 on Sunday will be crucial for both India and Australia as it could determine which way the match will go. India won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by 137 run in 2018. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of India vs Australia, second Test, Day 2 at Melbourne. (SCORECARD | DAY 1 REPORT | NEWS)

IND Innings; AUS - 195 | Toss - AUS

7:05 AM IST: India failed to wrest the momentum after a seemingly good Shubman Gill-Cheteshwar Pujara stand. Both the overnight batsmen fell in quick succession to Pat Cummins, then skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma found themselves rebuilding the innings. At Lunch on Day 2, India were still 105 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 195.

Rahane and Vihari were batting on 10 and 13 respectively.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 195 all out in 72.3 overs

India 1st innings: 90 for 3 in 37 overs (Shubman Gill 45, Pat Cummins 2/26).

7:03 AM IST: One quick over from Nathan Lyon. A single off the fourth ball. IND - 90/3 (37). And Lunch.

7:00 AM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his ninth over. A double off the fifth ball as Ajinkya Rahane played to mid-wicket. IND - 89/3 (36).

6:56 AM IST: Spin on. Nathan Lyon on. The offie got just one over yesterday. And a maiden to Hanuma Vihari.

6:53 AM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his eighth over. Two dots and an edge through the cordon as Ajinkya Rahane got his first boundary. The skipper than played a very loose shot, trying to drive the fifth ball in a hurry. Lucky he didn't nick it. IND - 87/3 (34).

6:48 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood on with his eighth over. A single off the third ball as Ajinkya Rahane played it to long log. AUS - 83/3 (33).

6:44 AM IST: Mitchell Starc on with hos seventh over. One leg bye off the fifth ball and a single off the last ball. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari have added 18 in 52 balls for the fourth wicket. IND - 82/3 (32).

6:40 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood returned for seventh over. A maiden, to a watchful Ajinkya Rahane. India skipper on 2 off 24.

6:35 AM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his sixth over. Three from it. India have added 23 runs in the last ten overs. IND - 80/3 (30).

6:30 AM IST: Cameron Green on with his fifth over. Ajinkya Rahane finally opened his account with a single off the second ball (in 14 balls), then Hanuma Vihari clipped the next ball for a four to deep mid-wicket. Vihari picked a couple more off the last ball, to deep mid-wicket. IND - 77/3 (29).

6:26 AM IST: First over today for Mitchell Starc. He replaced Pat Cummins. Five dots to Hanuma Vihari. No, make it a maiden.

6:22 AM IST: Cameron Green continued. Hanuma Vihari got a three off the second ball, behind square. A dot then a huge shout for LBW against Ajinkya Rahane. Height issue. IND - 70/3 (27).

6:18 AM IST: Back-to-back maiden overs as Ajinkya Rahane blocked Pat Cummins. Figures so far for Cummins: 12-5-26-2.

6:14 AM IST: Cameron Green on with his third over. And his first maiden, to Hanuma Vihari. India have added just 17 runs for two wickets.

6:09 AM IST: Hanuma Vihari joined skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the centre, and right away scored his first runs - a three off the second ball he faced. IND - 67/3 (24).

6:04 AM IST: Pat Cummins again. Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind. Brilliant take by a diving Tim Paine to his right. Pujara made 17 off 70. IND - 64/3 (23.4).

And Drinks!

6:00 AM IST: Cameron Green continued. New man Ajinkya Rahane took four balls to open his account, with a single to mid-wicket. IND - 62/2 (23).

5:55 AM IST: Then Shubman Gill ran out of his luck. Pat Cummins had him caught behind off the last ball. Comfortable take for Tim Paine. Gill made 45 off 65. IND - 61/2 (22).

That brought skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the centre.

5:50 AM IST: Bowling change. Cameron Green on with his right-arm medium pace. He almost had Cheteshwar Pujara, but the ball landed just in front of Matthew Wade at first sleep. That happened off the last ball. Before that Pujara played a flick that went past a diving Joe Burns at square leg. IND - 59/1 (21).

5:46 AM IST: Pat Cummins on with his ninth over. Another edge for four off the first ball. Luck favoured Shubman Gill again. Then, five dots. IND - 57/1 (20).

5:40 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood continued. And his first maiden over, to Shubman Gill.

5:36 AM IST: A maiden over from Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. The Indian opener is approaching his fifty on debut (40 off 56). He has added 53 in 103 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara.

5:32 AM IST: A single from Josh Hazlewood's fifth over as Shubman Gill played the second ball to mid-wicket. India have scored 30 runs in the last ten overs, across two days. AUS - 53/1 (17).

5:28 AM IST: Pat Cummins continued. Cheteswhar Pujara took a couple off the third ball. And he's beaten by beauty of a delivery. IND - 52/1 (16).

5:24 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood on with his fourth over. And another inside edge and gone for four, beating Tim Paine. Shubman Gill living a charmed life. It was followed by a three through the covers. A dot, then Chetshwar Paujara hit another three, to square leg. 10 from the over. IND - 50/1 (15).

5:19 AM IST: Pat Cummins continued and another probing over. Cheteshwar Pujara edged one off the second ball but didn't carry to the cordon. A maiden.

5:14 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood with his fifth over. Shubman Gill dropped by Tim Paine off the third ball. Massive inside edge and the Aussie skipper missed it. Then, rubbing salt into the wound, Gill hit the next one for a four. IND - 40/1 (13).

5:09 AM IST: What a start. Review for a caught behind against Cheteshwar Pujara. But nothing happened. And a maiden. IND - 36/1 (12).

4:49 AM IST: Players are out for Day 2's play. Pat Cummins with the new ball and Cheteswhar Pujara to face the first ball.

4:45 AM IST: “We’re not looking too far ahead,” Jasprit Bumrah told at MCG on Saturday. “We don’t want to be conservative in our mindset...Not being reckless but being confident ... that is the motive going forward now,” Bumrah added.

India will have to take it session by session on Sunday. Mitchell Starc has already shown how dangerous he can be but debutant Shubman Gill and the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara were up against the challenge and hinted that India will not repeat the errors they made in Adelaide.

Marnus Labuschagne was left to lament "three innocuous dismissals" as India took control of the second Test against Australia.

Labuschagne's 86-run stand with Travis Head was the best resistance Australia offered as Jasprit Bumrah (4-56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3-35) and Mohammed Siraj (2-40) laid waste to the top of the order.

Joe Burns and Steve Smith went for ducks and Matthew Wade's promising start of 30 off 39 deliveries was undone after a reckless shot off Ashwin.

It marked the first time since November 1984 that Australia failed to reach 200 in consecutive first innings, after they mustered just 191 in the first Test in Adelaide before India's spectacular collapse.

