December 27, 2020
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Captain Ajinkya Rahane Hits 12th Century To Resurrect India

This was his 12th Test ton and second against the Aussies, and second at MCG. Rahane thus became the 12th Indian captain to score a Test hundred

27 December 2020
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Captain Ajinkya Rahane Hits 12th Century To Resurrect India
Ajinkya Rahane
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Captain Ajinkya Rahane Hits 12th Century To Resurrect India
2020-12-27T12:22:24+05:30

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit a majestic century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday to put the visitors in a strong position.

After the Adelaide debacle which witnessed India getting dismissed for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 runs, the visitors, in the absence of captain Virat Kohli, needed a strong response.

And the onus was on Rahane to lead from the front.

The 32-year-old from Maharashtra reached the milestone with a four in the 88th over, bowled by Pat Cummins. He took 195 balls.

This was his 12th Test ton and second against the Aussies, and second at MCG. Rahane thus became the 12th Indian captain to score a Test hundred.

