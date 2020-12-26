With a stop-gap captain and two debutants, India face an uphill task to deny Australia a 2-0 lead in the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The second India vs Australia Test match at Melbourne will see Ajinkya Rahane lead India out in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has returned hom on paternity leave. India have made four changes to the team that played the first Test in Adelaide and lost by eight wickets. The Indian team suffered a batting collapse and scored a record low innings total of 36 to hand the hosts a comfortable win inside three days. India will have happy memories of Melbourne, having won the Boxing Day Test here by 137 run the last they toured Australia in 2018 and won the series. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of India vs Australia, second Test, Day 1 at MCG. (LIVE SCORECARD | NZ Vs PAK LIVE | NEWS)

3:51 AM IST: Just about an hour to the start of the match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which used to witnessed 90,000-odd crowd in the stands on Boxing Day. But this time, it will about 30,000. Still a big number considering the dwindling numbers elsewhere. And that brings us to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui , where Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

3:42 AM IST: Sad news to start the day. Celebrated commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75. The ICC confirms the passing of Jackman in a tweet.

Preview:

It will be baptism of fire for Shubman Gill as India look to find their feet in Australia. More than the margin of defeat, the 36 all out was a crippling blow to the team's morale.

Minus Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane's team will have to tame their mental gremlins first before handling the Australian pace attack consisting of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“We had just one bad hour (in Adelaide). It’s about staying positive, backing your own ability and batting in partnerships," said Rahane.

The odds are certainly against the Indian team. Mohammad Shami's absence will mean Jasprit Bumrah will have to shoulder the new ball responsibilities along with the experienced Umesh Yadav and debutant Mohammed Siraj.

But the good news is that Ravindra Jadeja will bolster the lower order with his all-round skills. Although it was Ravichandran Ashwin who did a lot of damage to the Australian batting in Adelaide -- remember India took the first innings lead -- Rahane will bank on his pacers to do early damage.

Australia are on a winning spree -- unbeaten in six Tests since end of last year's Ashes -- but skipper Tim Paine knows that how dangerous India can be even without a Virat Kohli.

"The moment we take out foot off the pedal and think we are going all right, we saw in England in that fifth Test, that we can come unstuck pretty quickly. So, a huge focus of ours since that fifth Test in the Ashes has been winning after winning and our attitude towards the next game," said Aussie skipper Tim Paine.

"The last week we have been fantastic in the way we have prepared for this game. We know that some of the players they are talking about coming into their side, like a KL Rahul or a Rishabh Pant, are dangerous players who like to take the game on and will play positively. If we give guys like that an inch, they will take a mile," Paine added.

Pant has replaced Wriddhiman Saha but whether the Delhi youngster can do the holding job remains to be seen.

