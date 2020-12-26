NZ Vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Kane Williamson Leads New Zealand Into Strong Position Against Pakistan On Day 1

Kane Williamson put New Zealand in a strong position, nearing a century against Pakistan after day one of the first Test. (More Cricket News)

The Black Caps captain reached 94 not out to guide New Zealand to 222-3 at the close of play at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Shaheen Afridi (3-55) had put Pakistan on top early after they elected to bowl, but Williamson and Ross Taylor led the hosts' response.

Taylor departed for 70 in what was a milestone appearance as he broke the record for most games for New Zealand in all formats with 438.

Henry Nicholls (42) was unbeaten alongside Williamson at stumps with the Black Caps in position to build on day two.

That's stumps on DAY ONE with Captain Kane Williamson & Henry Nicholls negotiating a tricky new-ball period before the close of play



222/3 | Williamson 94* | Nicholls 42*#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/LOWg2OJP2S — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 26, 2020

Pakistan made the most of the early conditions as Shaheen reduced New Zealand to 13-2.

Shaheen had openers Tom Latham (4) and Tom Blundell (5) caught at third slip.

But Pakistan would be left to rue dropping Williamson, Shan Masood putting down a tough chance when the New Zealand captain was on 18.

Taylor and Williamson predictably led the Black Caps' response, combining for a 120-run third-wicket partnership.

Williamson brought up his 55th score of 50-plus in Test cricket, equalling the New Zealand record held in the format by Stephen Fleming.

55 - Kane Williamson has brought up his 55th score of 50+ in Test cricket, equalling the @BLACKCAPS record for the most by any player in the format (Stephen Fleming - 55). Milestone.#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/kA0PfgbxwN — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 26, 2020

Shaheen struck again to remove Taylor caught behind before Nicholls was dropped on six in a further setback for Pakistan.

The second new ball almost brought another wicket for Shaheen, Williamson – on 86 – edging to first slip where Haris Sohail was unable to grab a low chance.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine