AUS Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test, Day 1: India Take Early Honours; Australia 65/2 At Lunch

The Indian cricket team faces a daunting challenge in the fourth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane. Hit by injuries, Ajinkya Rahane's team will be up against a deadly Australian pace attack in bowler-friendly conditions at The Gabba. Australia are unbeaten in their past 31 Tests at the Gabba -- winning 24 and drawing seven. The series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide, India drawing level at Melbourne and the Sydney Test producing a competitive draw. At SCG, India showed tremendous fighting spirit to split honours with an Australian team that was smelling blood. India don't like Gabba. They have lost five of the six Test matches they have played here. Man for man, India are still good enough to match the Australians in the batting department. The only worry for the tourists could be their bowling as Rahane will have to rely on rookies. It's all set for a top contest. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of Australia vs India, Day 1 from Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

7:32 AM IST: Washington Sundar continued. And the third maiden on the trot for the off-spinner. And Lunch.

After two early wickets, Australia found their steady hands in Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith stitching a 48-run stand. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur got the wickets of David Warner and Marcus Harris respectively.

7:29 AM IST: Navdeep Saini continued. A single off the second ball. AUS - 65/2 (26).

7:26 AM IST: Washington Sundar on with second over, and another maiden. Marnus Labuschagne struggling to read the offspinner's flight and variations.

7:22 AM IST: Navdeep Saini on with his second over. A double off the second ball as Marnus Labuschagne played it in front of square, then a single off the last ball, to mid-wicket. AUS - 64/2 (24).

7:17 AM IST: Double bowling change. Debutant Washington Sundar on with his off-spin. And a maiden to Steve Smith.

7:14 AM IST: Bowling change. Navdeep Saini on with first over. A maiden to Marnus Labuschagne.

7:09 AM IST: Shardul Thakur on with his 7th over. Five dots, then Steve Smith hit the last ball for a four past point fielder. Sublime timing. AUS - 61/2 (21)

7:05 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his eighth over. A maiden. His figures so far: 8-4-18-1.

7:01 AM IST: Shardul Thakur on with sixth over. Steve Smith hit back-to-back fours to end the over. 10 from it. AUS - 57/2 (19).

6:57 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his seventh over. Singles off the first two balls, then a double off the fourth. A dot then Marnus Labuschagne hit the last ball for a four, straight. AUS - 47/2 (18).

6:51 AM IST: Shardul Thakur continued. A maiden to Steve Smith.

6:47 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued, and another maiden to Marnus Labuschagne. 24 runs and one wicket in the last ten overs. AUS - 39/2 (16).

6:43 AM IST: Shardul Thakur on with his fourth over. A maiden to Steve Smith.

6:39 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj returned for his fifth over. Four byes off the first ball and five dots. AUS - 39/2 (14).

6:32 AM IST: Shardul Thakur continued. Steve Smith played two sumptuous drives, off the third and fourth balls, for fours. Then, a double to make it a 10-run over. AUS - 35/2 (13).

Drinks!

6:26 AM IST: T Natarajan on with his sixth over. A dot, then a single as Steve Smith played the second ball to mid-off. Misfield. Two dots, then a double, thanks to another misfield at mid-on. AUS - 25/2 (12).

6:21 AM IST: Shardul Thakur with his second over, and a maiden to Marnus Labuschagne.

6:19 AM IST: T Natarajan continued. Singles off the fourth and fifth balls. AUS - 22/2 (10).

6:14 AM IST: Steve Smith joined Marnus Labuschagne in the centre. Three off the last ball as Smith played it straight. AUS - 20/2 (9)

6:09 AM IST: WICKET! Bowling change, and Shardul Thakur had Marcus Harris caught by Washington Sundar at square leg. Harris made 5 off 23. AUS - 17/2 (8.1).

This was Thakur's 11th ball in Test cricket. He limped off after bowling ten balls in his debut against the West Indies at home.

6:08 AM IST: Another tidy over from T Natarajan. Maiden to Marnus Labuschagne.

6:05 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued. Half-chance off the fifth ball as Marcus Harris failed to control his shot. Almost played on. And a single for the effort. Another one to end the over. AUS - 17/1 (7).

6:00 AM IST: T Natarajan on with his third over. Marcus Harris took a single off the first ball, then five dots to Marnus Labuschangne. AUS - 15/1 (6).

5:56 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his third over. Four dots, then Marnus Labuschagne pulled the fifth ball for a four. AUS - 14/1 (5).

5:51 AM IST: T Natarajan continued. One run from the over, a no-ball after the first ball. And Navdeep Saini, fielding at mid-on landed awkwardly while fielding the fifth ball. No worries though. Thumbs up from the pacer. AUS - 10/1 (4).

5:45 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his second over. Four leg byes off the third ball as the ball clipped Marnus Labuschagne's thigh bad. AUS - 9/1 (3).

5:41 AM IST: Marnus Labuschagne joined Marcus Harris in the centre for Australia. First-ever Test over for T Natarajan. And a front-foot no-ball to start with. And six dots.

5:35 AM IST: WICKET! What a start from India. Mohammed Siraj had David Warner caught at first slip, by Rohit Sharma. Warner made 1. AUS - 4/1 (.6).

5:30 AM IST: National anthems done. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. David Warner to take the strike. He's with Marcus Harris.

5:12 AM IST: Here's are confirmed the playing XIs -

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

5:08 AM IST: Australia had already announced their XI on the eve of the match. And India have four changes, including the two debutants, with Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal making the XI too. Meaning, India are without Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari.

5:02 AM IST: Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and opted to bat first.

4:57 AM IST: It is also 100th Test for Aussie 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon.

4:46 AM IST: Washington Sundar and T Natarajan are making their Test debuts.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¢ No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

4:30 AM IST: In a winner takes it all match, India are likely to test a new playing combination after key players received injuries during the course of the Test series.

Hanuma Vihari's rock-solid defence that won India the draw at Sydney is likely to be missed. But India's biggest loss will be pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. The young bowler is probably paying the price for taking an enormous workload for both India and his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians.

For India, it will be a test of their temperament as well. The Aussies can play dirty and their captain Tim Paine showed signs of nerves as Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin forced a memorable draw.

From a personal point of view, this will be Nathan Lyon's 100th Test match. He needs four wickets to reach the landmark 400!

According to ESPNCricinfo, this is the first deciding Test of a series in Australia (with the scoreline level) since the Perth match against South Africa in 2012 when the teams were locked at 0-0.

