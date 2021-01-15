AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Takes A Screamer To Send David Warner Back Early - WATCH

India got off to a dream start in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Friday with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur getting the wickets of David Warner and Marcus Harris respectively.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. But the visitors made no fuss with Siraj producing a brilliant delivery to get rid of Warner. And a screaming catch at second slip by Rohit Sharma.
Then, Shardul Thakur, playing his second Test after his ill-fated debut, removed Harris in the ninth over.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu rookies -- pacer T Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar -- have been handed debuts. Mayank Agarwal replaced Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order.
Australia made one change with Harris coming in for injured Will Pucovski.
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.
