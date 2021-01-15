AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Takes A Screamer To Send David Warner Back Early - WATCH

January 15, 2021
Corona
Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side, but the visitors made no fuss with Mohammed Siraj getting the wicket of David Warner, courtesy of a stunning Rohit Sharma catch

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
Rohit Sharma taking a catch
Screengrab: Twitter
India got off to a dream start in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Friday with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur getting the wickets of David Warner and Marcus Harris respectively.

Day 1 Live | Scorecard | News

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. But the visitors made no fuss with Siraj producing a brilliant delivery to get rid of Warner. And a screaming catch at second slip by Rohit Sharma.

Watch it here:

Then, Shardul Thakur, playing his second Test after his ill-fated debut, removed Harris in the ninth over.

WATCH: The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of! Natarajan Makes Debut, Again

Earlier, Tamil Nadu rookies -- pacer T Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar -- have been handed debuts. Mayank Agarwal replaced Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order.

Australia made one change with Harris coming in for injured Will Pucovski.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

Sexual Exploitation Case Against Babar Azam: Court Order Police To Register FIR Against Pakistan Cricket Captain

