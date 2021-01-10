AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Onus shifts on Bumrah, Ashwin

It's really getting ugly for India. Run outs, injuries and missed chances. After two days of fighting hard, the visitors allowed Australia to take a 94-run first innings lead and it grew to 197 with Marnus Labuchagne and Steve Smith dropping the anchor in Sydney. Now, India have everything to lose in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ajinkya Rahane & Co will need to come up with something extraordinary on the penultimate day to save the match. Follow live updates and cricket score of AUS vs IND cricket match here:



