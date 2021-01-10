January 10, 2021
Corona
AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Onus shifts on Bumrah, Ashwin

India's fate could be sealed on the penultimate day itself if Australia stretch their first innings lead. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs IND

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
India's senior most bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin having a discussion along with Navdeep Saini.
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
2021-01-10T04:06:21+05:30

It's really getting ugly for India. Run outs, injuries and missed chances. After two days of fighting hard, the visitors allowed Australia to take a 94-run first innings lead and it grew to 197 with Marnus Labuchagne and Steve Smith dropping the anchor in Sydney. Now, India have everything to lose in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ajinkya Rahane & Co will need to come up with something extraordinary on the penultimate day to save the match. Follow live updates and cricket score of AUS vs IND cricket match here:


Day 3 Report | Live Scorecard | News

 

