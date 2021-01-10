AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test: Racists Are Not Welcome - Australia Apologises To India, Ejects Spectators From SCG - WATCH

Acting on India's complaints, Cricket Australia on Sunday removed at least six spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground amid racism claims. The fourth day's play of the third Test was also halted for a few minutes after India cricketers continued to face abuse from a section of the crowd.

On Saturday, the BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator. And Siraj was once again subjected to racist abuse on Sunday.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

But match officials and security guards took action, and removed the spectators concerned before play resumed. Watch it here:

Earlier, Cricket Australia reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour. Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, said anyone who sought to vilify and/or harass had no place in Australian cricket.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," Carroll said. “If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket."

CA had said that it was awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”



Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW’s Chief Executive, said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.



“At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment."

“We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our Act," Mather added.

Australia set a 407-run target for India in the third Test.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide, then India levelled the four-match series 1-1 in Melbourne.

The series finale is scheduled to be played in Brisbane, starting January 15.

