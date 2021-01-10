AUS Vs IND: Play Disrupted After India Players Complain Of Abuse From Crowd

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News



It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

Meanwhile Cricket Australia reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad.



Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, said anyone who sought to vilify or harass had no place in Australian cricket.



“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour,” Carroll said. “If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket, he added.



During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.



This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.



The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though.

